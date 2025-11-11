BREAKING: MTSU football parts ways with wide receivers coach

MTSU head coach Derek Mason parted ways with wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams, according to a media release from MTSU Athletics on Tuesday.

The announcement comes with three games left in Middle Tennessee’s season and marks the second week in a row with a coaching staff change, after offensive line coach Kendall Simmons departed on Nov. 4.

“I appreciate Cornelius and the work he’s put into our program,” Mason said in the media release. “These decisions are never easy, but they’re made with the best interests of our student-athletes and the program in mind. I wish Cornelius and his family the very best moving forward.”

Offensive analyst Coley Crowley will take over as interim for the remainder of the season.

A former Troy University wide receiver, Williams began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of South Alabama in 2010 before making nine other stops, including MTSU. His longest coaching stint came at his alma mater as Troy’s wide receivers coach from 2015-2020.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.