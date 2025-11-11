The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
BREAKING: MTSU football parts ways with wide receivers coach

Middle Tennessee head coach Derek Mason announced the coaching change in a media release on Tuesday morning.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorNovember 11, 2025
Rusty Miller
A Salute to Service MTSU helmet rests on the turf in a game against FIU at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025.

MTSU head coach Derek Mason parted ways with wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams, according to a media release from MTSU Athletics on Tuesday.

The announcement comes with three games left in Middle Tennessee’s season and marks the second week in a row with a coaching staff change, after offensive line coach Kendall Simmons departed on Nov. 4.

“I appreciate Cornelius and the work he’s put into our program,” Mason said in the media release. “These decisions are never easy, but they’re made with the best interests of our student-athletes and the program in mind. I wish Cornelius and his family the very best moving forward.”

Offensive analyst Coley Crowley will take over as interim for the remainder of the season.

A former Troy University wide receiver, Williams began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of South Alabama in 2010 before making nine other stops, including MTSU. His longest coaching stint came at his alma mater as Troy’s wide receivers coach from 2015-2020.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
BREAKING: MTSU football parts ways with wide receivers coach