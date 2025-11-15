The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Latin Grammys turn up the heat in a Night of Música y Magia

A night of pride, power and unforgettable performances at Latin music’s biggest celebration.
Allianna Trujillo, Contributing writer November 15, 2025
Latin Grammys 2023. Image courtesy of Latin Grammy press.

The 26th annual Latin Grammys celebrate the best of Latin music and bring artists together from across the globe for a night of brilliant performances, sentimental wins and pride. It is more than just an award show; it is a night to honor diversity in Latin sounds, from reggaetón and pop to regional Mexican and beyond. Maluma and Roselyn Sanchez hosted the award show, which was Maluma’s hosting debut.

Starting the night off strong with the Best Urban Music album, with 5 nominees, Bad Bunny took home the first award of the night for his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” The Puerto Rican singer led with 12 nominations and two entries in Song of the Year and Record of the Year. As the night went on, the last award given was Album of the Year. Bad Bunny took home the award and closed off the show with his speech. 

Latin Grammys 2023. Image courtesy of Latin Grammy press.

“I dedicate this to the young people and children of Latin America, especially those from Puerto Rico,” he said in Spanish. “Never stop dreaming or being yourself. It doesn’t matter where you are from. Never forget where you come from or where you’re going.”

He went on to thank everyone who put their “heart and soul” into creating the album and praised his island. 

“There are many ways to defend where you’re from. We choose music… Puerto Rico, I love you, thank you,” he said. 

Bad Bunny is also nominated for six Grammy awards. He becomes the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated in the album, song, and record categories. Not to mention, he will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show next year in February.

Alejandro Sanz beat Bad Bunny and Karol G to win his 8th Record of the Year award for “Palmeras en el Jardín.” He joked about robbing the award from Bad Bunny. 

“Benito, I robbed you. Forgive me,” he said in Spanish. “Karol, forgive me.”

Karol G won Song of the Year with her top hit song “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” This is one of the two awards she won. She also left with Best Tropical Song. In her speech, Karol G shot down critics.

“…lately, there are a lot of professionals sharing their opinions on what people can and cannot do, what they should like and what they shouldn’t, how they should dress…” she said in Spanish. “I do what I do because I love it, and I was born to do this.”

Latin Grammys 2023. Image courtesy of Latin Grammy press.

The Best New Artist category had 10 nominees. Mexican singer Paloma Morphy earned her first Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. 

“If you have a song you’re embarrassed to upload, upload the song,” she said in Spanish. “If you are sad and don’t see a path or the desire to move forward, do it because you might end up at the Grammys.”

A night of electric performances from new artists to old, Marco Antonio Solís and Karol G performed their song “Coleccionando Heridas.” Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera collaborated and sang their hit song “Me Jalo.” Fuerza Regida continued their performance with their song “Marlboro Rojo.” 

Bad Bunny and Chuwi performed “Weltita,” one of the songs on his award-winning album “Dtmf.” Chuwi started off the performance with one of their songs, “Tikiri.”

Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves, who made their debut at the Latin Grammys, performed their song “Lost in Translation.” This bilingual song is a mix of regional Mexican music and country. 

Los Tirges del Norte performed one of their new songs, “La Lotería.” As the group was performing, on the screen behind them, videos of the ICE protest, Mexican and American flags, and teary-eyed people, sent a powerful message. The song is based on a Mexican board game called Lotería. 

The powerful lyrics, along with the visuals, send a political and sentimental message. Los Tigres del Norte are known for their powerful and politically charged lyrics with songs like “Somos Más Americanos’ and “Tres Veces Mojado.” 

Raphael, or Rafael Martos, was named Person of the Year 2025. The 82-year-old Spanish singer and actor performed two songs and was praised for his achievements he has made over his career.

Latin Grammys turn up the heat in a Night of Música y Magia