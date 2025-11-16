Who is Auburn? Meet the Band Opening for CULTS

Local indie-rock band Auburn is expanding its reach as it opens the first fall concert series on Monday, Nov. 17, opening for CULTS.

The band began as a solo project for frontman Austin Evans in his senior year of high school, but quickly evolved into something more. When Evans asked Riley Lindsey to join, along with his brother, Colin, the trio began writing songs together, and Auburn was born.

“When we were writing the songs, they all [kind of] came from all three of us,” Evans said. “So Auburn isn’t a solo project, it’s a band for sure.”

Throughout the last year, the band has undergone several changes in its membership, starting with three members and expanding to four. Each new member brings their own unique sound to the music, adding a creative touch.

The members now include lead singer and guitarist Evans, lead guitarist Riley Lindsey last name?, bassist Elizabeth Detrana and drummer Hayden Lynch. The group’s chemistry shines through in the seamless blend of musical elements in their songs.

“It’s all just getting people together and you know rocking the hell out,” Evans said. “Through all the people that have been in the band, we’ve met so many other awesome people.”

Alongside the band is Annlee Head, the creative and social media director. Head has known Evans since their first semester at MTSU, and has been working for the band since their third show.

Head began her role by taking photos for the band, but then slipped into managing their social media. She has now taken on shaping the band’s look and feel, while also assisting the band with its business aspects.

“I come from a business background,” Head said. “So it was very good to be able to implement all those skills with something I love–music with my friends.”

The band expanded its discography from two singles to four singles and an EP, cultivating 2,700 followers on Instagram and 120 monthly listeners on Spotify. On May 9, 2025, Auburn released “love, lotus,” their 5-track EP showcasing beautiful instrumentals and thoughtful lyricism.

Evans and Lindsey both said the songs stem from their emotions, which brings the songs to life. Lindsey recalled how 2023 was a rough year, and his writing helped him through the loss of his dad.

“Auburn has always been this space to get out those big emotions,” said Lindsey. “But I know loss and grieving for me has definitely been one of the bigger ones where I’ve taken a lot of inspiration in writing.”

The music of Auburn is a comforting place for audiences, allowing them to feel their emotions and know that they are not alone in those feelings. Head said it best that everyone can find something to resonate with in each song.

The band was buzzing with excitement when discussing their live performances, with Head even saying she thought that was how Auburn should be experienced. The band possesses a unique stage presence, drawing inspiration from their own favorite artists and lending physical presence to their music.

“Every time I describe it, I describe it as going apeshit,” Evans said. “For me, whenever I perform, I know it’s a way for me to just let loose and go crazy.”

Evans encourages audience members at their shows to also let loose and freely feel the emotions behind the songs. The group loves to jump and move around the stage while performing, showcasing the band’s chemistry and creating a cohesive environment among the performers.

The band’s next performance, opening for CULTS, will be no different, bringing the same energy and introducing themselves to a new audience of listeners. After reaching out to Gavin Pine, the head of SPARE, to let him know of their availability for a winter show, they were asked to open this show. The two founding members acknowledged that there may be a few surprises up their sleeves for this opening performance, switching up the set list slightly while still including fan favorites.

“Tonally, we acknowledge that this is a big performance that’s kind of a milestone,” said Lindsey. “So we’re trying to have a bit more of an air of seriousness, but the inherent goofiness of our stage presence isn’t going anywhere.”

Fans and new listeners can find Auburn’s music on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Auburn will take the stage at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom to open the first concert of the fall series, with MTSU students admitted for free with a valid MTSU ID, and one non-student guest allowed.