Mondo Cozmo lights up Bonnaroo stage

Photos by Hannah Schwartz / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Story by Jarron Parker / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

On opening night of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Bonnaroovians proved eager tosee and hear Philadelphia-bred, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Josh Ostrander, better known as Mondo Cozmo. Sporting his trademark Mohawk hairstyle, the indie rocker opened with the crowd-pleasing song “Chemical Dream.”

“Are you ready, Bonnaroo?” Mondo Cozmo asked before jumping into songs such as the high-energy “Higher,” to the affectionate “Hold On To Me,” that had couples and friends embracing on a cool-breeze first night of Bonnaroo.

Ostrander began performing under the moniker Mondo Cozmo in 2016, releasing the singles “Hold On To Me” and “Shine,” the latter of which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs. Previous to going solo, he was the front man for the bands La Guardia and Eastern Conference Champions. Mondo Cozmo showed an appreciation for the loyal — as well as diverse — crowd as he asked them to pose for a picture for his social media. “Besides being the largest crowd I’ve performed for, you’re one of the best,” Mondo Cozmo said halfway through his set. His excitement and admiration for the crowd radiated as he went into his last song, “Shine,” and exclaimed, “I’ve been wanting to play this festival my whole life!” For more Bonnaroo coverage, click here. Mondo Cozmo performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 9, 2017. (Hannah Schwartz / Sidelines) Mondo Cozmo performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 9, 2017. (Hannah Schwartz / Sidelines) Cozmo performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 9, 2017. (Hannah Schwartz / Sidelines) Mondo Cozmo performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 9, 2017. (Hannah Schwartz / Sidelines)