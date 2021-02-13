Men’s Basketball: Marshall sweeps homestand vs MTSU

Eli Lawrence attempts a layup over a Mars Hill defender during the Blue Raiders victory on Wednesday night. (Photo by Kaitlyn Hungerford/ MTSU Sidelines)

After a skid-snapping two wins over Charlotte a week ago, MTSU relapsed back into the loss column in its two-game trip to Marshall on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

In both contests, MTSU (5-13, 3-9 C-USA) would give up season-highs in points allowed (107 on Friday, 95 on Saturday) with the Thundering Herd (12-5, 6-4) running all over a Blue Raider defense that allowed Marshall to fire at will.

In Friday’s game, Marshall would expand an eight-point lead at halftime into a 28-point victory following a second-half explosion in offense. The Herd would rack up 50 points in the paint and never let go of the lead it gained at the end of the first half winning by a score of 107-79.

Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey would lead all scorers with 25 points as four Herd players would hit double-digit figures in scoring.

MTSU opened Friday’s game with a 14-0 run instantly putting Marshall on the back foot, but would fail to hold the lead for long as the Blue Raider defense folded allowing Marshall to shoot 55 percent from three-point territory.

Jalen Jordan lead MTSU in scoring with 22 points.

Saturday’s matchup proved to be much closer in the second half, but with the result remaining the same as Marshall completed the sweep of MTSU 96-85.

Marshall would only take a one-point lead into halftime, but again the second half proved to be the key to a Thundering Herd win as the home side outscored the Blue Raiders 51-41 in the final 20 minutes.

Marshall’s Jarrod West finished with 29 points while Kinsey tallied 25 points in another big scoring performance for the Herd.

MTSU finished with four players in double-digits for scoring as Jalen Jordan (25), Jordan Davis (17), DeAndre Dishman (17), and Jo’Vontae Milner-Criss (16) had strong performances in a losing effort.

What’s Next

MTSU will return to the Murphy Center on February 19th and 20th for a two-game home series vs Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are currently in the top three of the Conference USA West standings giving the Blue Raiders another tough challenge.

Any wins that MTSU can pick up in the final weeks of the season may prove vital as the Blue Raiders try and hold onto a conference tournament berth.

To contact Sports Editor Nathan Vaughan, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Sport.