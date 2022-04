Photo Gallery by Darwin Alberto | Photographer

Hillary Klug, 29, is a Middle Tennessee State University Graduate She majored in English with a minor in Classical Studies She was born and raised in Fayetteville, Tennessee She’s a professional dancing fiddle player She is a two-time national buck dancing champion, which is a type of American folk dance She is an active content creator on social media

