MTSU Baseball Coach Charged for DUI

Middle Tennessee State University head baseball coach Jim Toman was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence, the Daily News Journal reported.

Toman was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center close to three hours after he was arrested at 12:17 a.m.

“We are aware of the arrest of Jim Toman on a DUI charge Friday night,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Toman, 60, has been coaching collegiate baseball for 26 straight years since he became a recruiting coordinator and catchers coach for South Carolina in 1996.

He started as the head coach for MTSU in 2018. The Blue Raiders’ wins have steadily improved each season since Toman took the job, except for the shortened 2020 season.

