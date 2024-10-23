7 sweet or scary Halloweek options in and around Murfreesboro

Feature photo by Shauna Reynolds

Story by Sidelines staff

When it comes to Halloween, one day is no longer enough. People have stretched the fun into Halloweekend or a whole Halloweek. Thankfully, Murfreesboro and the surrounding area present enough Halloween fun to carry you through the end of what’s now known as Spooky Season.

Devil’s Dungeon Haunted House

“Abandon all hope ye who enter here” is famously inscribed above the gates of Hell in Dante Alighieri’s epic poem, “The Divine Comedy.” The same warning applies to Slashville’s Devil’s Dungeon, a haunted attraction inducing fear into Nashville sightseers for 25 years. If you treat yourself to the thrills, the house delivers frights as Slashville’s oldest haunted attraction. Guests are encouraged to watch their backs. Will you brave the horrors ahead? Do you seek passage through horrors unknown to you? Matthew Olson

Where: 510 Davidson Street in Nashville

When: Oct. 24-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 2. Starts at 7 p.m., closing time varies

How much: $29.95 for general admission, $44.95 for a speed pass to jump the line

Halloween Films at Premiere 6

Murfreesboro’s Premiere 6 movie theater will be showing two Halloween-themed movies this season. The first is the family-friendly Halloween comedy “Hocus Pocus.” If “Hocus Pocus” is a bit too tame, Premiere 6 will also screen the 1978 horror classic “Halloween,” focusing on the infamous slasher Michael Myers. As always, Premiere 6 will screen these classic movies for only $5.

Families can head to Premiere 6 to watch “Hocus Pocus,” curling up in the theater rooms on cold autumn days, while thrill-seeking watchers prepared for an R-rated movie can brave “Halloween.” Emma Burden

Where: 810 NW Broad Street #200

When: Hocus Pocus: Oct. 24-Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. (no 4:05 p.m. showing on Oct. 27)

Halloween: Oct. 25-31 at 6:40 p.m. (additional 9:05 p.m. showing Oct. 25-27)

How much: $5 per ticket

Walden Pumpkin Farms

For gourd-seekers unsatisfied with digging for a lopsided pumpkin in a cardboard box at Walmart, Smyrna’s Walden Pumpkin Farm offers pumpkin picking with a side of family activities — including train rides, hay bale jungle gyms, and animal feeding.

The old-fashioned food depot is a common sidetrack for most guests on their pumpkin-picking pursuits, enticing farm-goers with seasonal treats like caramel apples and hand-dipped chocolate cheesecake. The crown jewel of the farm’s fall menu, though, is the apple cider sundae. Vanilla ice cream drenched in apple cider, caramel and cinnamon sugar puts a simple root beer float to shame. The dessert tempts departing guests in the direction of the nearest grocery store to purchase ingredients in hopes of savoring the treat at home all season long. Bailey Brantingham

Where: 8653 Rocky Fork Road in Smyrna

When: Thurs. & Friday: 2-6 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 12-6 p.m. until Oct. 31

How much: Free admission, $12 for an activities wristband, $4 for an apple cider sundae

Haunted car washes

The drudgery of real life doesn’t stop when the calendar flips to October. It can be hard to find that precarious balance between wanting to make the most of the frightening fun that comes once a year and the mundane chores looming on to-do lists.

The ultimate two-birds-with-one-stone solution is here: the haunted car wash.

Two local options are available for Murfreesboro locals who love to be scared but also want a sparkling clean car. Splashy’s Car Wash promises a specific kind of spooky with Clown Town. Tommy’s Express Car Wash calls it the Tunnel of Terror, but there’s no guarantee drivers won’t encounter clowns there, as well. Shauna Reynolds

Where: Splashy’s Car Wash, 1423 Warrior Drive, or Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 5313 Franklin Road

When: Splashy’s, Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m. to midnight; Tommy’s, Oct. 25-26, 7-9 p.m.

How much: $25 for either haunted car wash experience

Smyrna Halloween in the Park

For 28 years, the Town of Smyrna has celebrated Halloween fun at Sharp Springs Natural Area. With nearly 80 booths of local vendors and sponsors for kids to trick-or-treat at and costume contests for all age groups, the event is perfect for the younger crowd. Though this event is family-oriented, some events target a slightly older audience, like a pie-eating contest and the haunted corn maze.

The most popular activity of the town’s spooky tradition comes at night. As the sun sets upon the park, the seemingly innocent hayride rots into a sinister, haunted experience. Brave and patient attendees join a stretching line for the staple of the night. The scare actors are commendable in their performances and applauded for their haunting dedication. Victoria Stone

When: Oct. 26, 3-8:30 p.m.

Where: 1000 Espey Drive in Smyrna

How much: Free, $5 per Haunted Hayride rider

MTSU Greek Row trick-or-treating

Families from all over Murfreesboro and surrounding areas can find a surprising spot to trick-or-treat before Halloween: Greek Row at Middle Tennessee State University.

Every year, MTSU Fraternity and Sorority hosts trick-or-treat on the row. In past years, the turnout has been anything but disappointing. Costumed trick-or-treaters crawl from house to house with parents following close behind, some even pushing strollers down the row to take in all the houses.

It’s a popular destination for MTSU faculty and staff, as well as non-traditional students, to take their kids to show off their costumes and score some candy.

Each of the six Panhellenic sorority houses will sport a unique theme and decorate their doorsteps, with members of each organization handing out candy to trick-or-treaters who come to visit. Kerstie Wolaver

Where: Middle Tennessee State University’s Greek Row

When: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

How much: Free

Freakshow Funhouse

Enter if you dare ​— for the 18 and up crowd. Freakshow Funhouse will take over Halloween night with sinister beats and twisted fun. Hosted by Gender Death, this vibrant rave will feature a slew of DJs. Dive into a night of hard techno, gabber, hyperpop and everything in between.

In addition to boisterous beats, Gender Death promises a 30-foot bounce house and encourages creative costumes. Feeling bold? Join the costume contest to win $50. No matter who you are or how you roll, join the funhouse to be your truest, authentic self and make new friends along the way! Alyssa Williams

Where: 1635 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

When: Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

How much: $20

To contact the Lifestyles Editor, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.