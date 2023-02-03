RIM Students Tour Historic United Recordings Studio

While Middle Tennessee State Univeristy RIM students are out in Los Angeles, they toured the famous United Recording Studio.

Zoe Wilcott taking a photo of Paramore on United Records Wall of Fame. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

The father of modern recording, Bill Putman, Grammy-Winning musician, Frank Sinatra opened it in 1958. It has been the birthplace of many popular albums from artists such as Lizzo, Drake and Greenday.

The tour was given by Booking Manager Victor Janacua. He has been with United Recordings since 1989 and has worked with Sheryl Crow and Dr. Dre. He said that he hopes the tour inspires the MTSU students.

“Besides following your dreams, also follow your education and definitely follow your knowledge. Without that, you’ll never grow more than you can be,” Janacua said.

The students also got to learn about the artists who have recorded there.

Brady Armstrong observing the sound board in Studio A. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

“It was cool to be in a place that’s filled with music history and stand in the same place where those artists have stood,” Recording Arts and Technologies Masters student Zoe Wilcott said.

The studio is equipped with varying kinds of technology.

“It was absolutely incredible to be able to go to the studio and see all the equipment they use. It is really nice equipment and a lot of vintage equipment and super rare things they have,” Brady Armstrong, an Audio Production Major.

In Studio B, Daniel Carter, a Music Business Major, was able to play the same piano that bands like Greenday, Paramore and Radiohead have used in recording.

Daniel Carter playing the piano in Studio B. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

“It was really cool. I used to play the piano a lot, but I’m not very good at any more. But, I wanted to take that chance to play that piano that legendary people have played,” Carter said.

It’s only day two in Los Angeles, but the group has already been presented with so many learning opporitunites.

Stephanie Hall is the Assistant Lifestyles Editor for MTSU Sidelines.

