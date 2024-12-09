Oakland football secures eighth state title in 42-20 win over Houston

Feature Photo by Erin Douglas

Story by Willie Phaler

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.- The Oakland Patriots completed their 2023 revenge tour, winning the 2024 6A BlueCross Bowl, defeating the Houston Mustangs 42-20.

Oakland (14-1) and Houston (12-3) are familiar foes on the big stage, as the two schools squared off in last year’s championship game with Houston prevailing, 24-9.

Last year’s loss to Houston weighed heavy on the shoulders of Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy and the rest of the Oakland squad.

“We put the silver ball in our weight room on the ugliest little podium you could imagine to put it on,” Creasy said. “We put the box score and a couple of pictures of Houston celebrating with it.”

Being runners up in 2023 wasn’t just motivation during championship preparation, as it weighed on the team for the other 51 weeks out of the year, Creasy said.

“You don’t ever get to play the same team in the state game twice so having this opportunity to play them again means so much more,” Oakland running back Daune Morris said.

Oakland leaned on a potent rushing attack throughout the game, sporting a three-headed monster between the University of Tennessee commit Morris, Craig Tutt and Tamari Hill who combined for 273 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

“Our offensive line did a great job of imposing their will, especially in critical moments,” Creasy said.

Morris led the way in the first half, finding the endzone twice on 10 carries for 104 yards.

The Mustangs kept up with the Patriots running backs in the first half going into the break tied at 14-14. Houston found success through the air as quarterback Chandler Day threw for 142 yards and two passing touchdowns, connecting with wideouts Derrick Miller and Andre Allen for touchdowns from five and 27 yards out.

Oakland’s rushing attack came out of the locker room at half on fire. In the third quarter, Hill scored two rushing touchdowns from two and 22 yards out, while Morris added a score from three yards out for his third touchdown on the night.

This was Hill’s first game back after a six-week absence due to a broken arm, and he capitalized on the opportunity adding 86 all-purpose yards to Oakland’s effort including his two touchdown runs.

“It felt really good, and I’m glad I was able to come out and make some plays,” Hill said.

Oakland poses for a team photo after defeating Houston, 12-7-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)

The Patriots defense stepped up in the second half, allowing only 99 yards and one score while forcing three turnovers, two of which were on downs.

Tutt, a 6A Mr. Football semifinalist, earned MVP honors from his performance, finishing with 110 all-purpose yards, one rushing touchdown, four tackles and two pass breakups.

“It feels great, but I could care less about a trophy,” Tutt said. “As long as we got this dub and a team win, that’s all that matters.”

Morris’ three-touchdown day pushed him to 16 total touchdowns during the five-game postseason for the Patriots.

“It’s just me doing my job and me being accountable,” Morris said. “That’s what everybody knows what I do, and that’s who I am.”

The game didn’t come without some chippiness between the two sides, as there were multiple offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and personal fouls in the second half, leading to Morris being ejected with two minutes to play after reaching two personal fouls in the game.

After a 14-win season and recementing themselves atop of Tennessee 6A football, Oakland will celebrate its eighth title, and fourth in the last five years including a three-peat from 2020-2022.

