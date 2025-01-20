The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Photo gallery: MTSU men’s basketball defeats Western Kentucky at home

The best photos from a 71-57 Blue Raider victory over the Hilltoppers
Erin Douglas, Staff photographerJanuary 20, 2025
The best photos from a 71-57 Blue Raider victory over the Hilltoppers
Erin Douglas
Camryn Weston (24) and Jalen Jackson (3) share words after a foul in the Murphy Center, on Jan. 18, 2025.

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email [email protected] 

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
The Middle Tennessee bench celebrates a three-pointer against WKU in the Murphy Center on Jan. 18, 2025.
Three spring storylines to watch in MTSU sports
Camryn Weston (24) and Jalen Jackson (3) share words after a foul in the Murphy Center, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Middle Tennessee men's basketball wins first 100 Miles of Hate game in 2025
MTSU's men's basketball team breaks from huddle. (12-23-2024)
MTSU men's basketball takes on Western Kentucky
MTSU's Basketball team cheers on their players after winning a shot. (12-23-2024)
Photo gallery: MTSU men's basketball vs No. 1 Tennessee
MTSU celebrates a win against Louisiana Tech, 10-24-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)
Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from fall sports
Pre-game before MTSU vs Belmont, 12-7-2024. (Photo by Jacob Burgess)
MTSU basketball swept in mid-state clash with Belmont
More in Photos
MTSU's Blue Horseshoe gets a dusting of snow in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 10, 2025.
Photo gallery: Murfreesboro enjoys a weekend of snow
Brandon Buckner takes a moment to pray before kickoff, 9-7-2024.
Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from MTSU football
MTSU volleyball celebrates following a point against New Mexico State, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
MTSU volleyball senior day photo gallery
Del Water Gap performs in MTSU's Student Union Ballroom on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)
Photo gallery: Del Water Gap, Sav. and Cece Coakley take over the Student Union Ballroom
MTSU head coach Rick Insell against Tennessee, 11-12-2024.
Photo gallery: MTSU falls to the Tennessee Lady Vols
MTSU defensive line gets set against Liberty, 11-9-2024.
Photo gallery: MTSU faces off against Liberty
More in Sports
MTSU head coach Rick Insell against Tennessee, 11-12-2024.
Middle Tennessee women's basketball falls to archrivals Western Kentucky for first conference loss
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
Oakland hoists its eighth state championship trophy after defeating Houston, 12-7-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)
Oakland football secures eighth state title in 42-20 win over Houston
Jacob Johnson rocks the rim against Rhodes College, 12-4-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
Middle Tennessee men's basketball wins first of four in-state games of the year
Nick Vattiato fires a pass over a leaping Aggie defender, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)
Where does MTSU land on a ranking of all 134 college football teams? Hint: It’s not good.  
Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 
Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Photo gallery: MTSU men’s basketball defeats Western Kentucky at home