MTSU’s Jalynn Gregory sets all-time record for three pointers

Gregory’s 301st three-pointer came as MTSU’s first points of the contest.
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterJanuary 25, 2025
Erin Douglas
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three pointer in against Liberty in the Murphy Center on Jan. 4, 2025.

Jalynn Gregory reset the Middle Tennessee basketball three-point record with her 301st three-point basket against LA Tech.  

Less than a minute into the game, Alina Erike found Gregory in the left corner wide open for the knockdown three to set the record.  

Gregory surpassed former Lady Raider and current assistant coach Courtney Whitson to take the all-time record across the men’s and women’s programs.  

Lena Peyer celebrates a point against Louisville at the Adams Tennis Complex on Jan. 24, 2025.
Senior guard Courtney Blakely possesses the ball against Liberty on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
The Middle Tennessee bench celebrates a three-pointer against WKU in the Murphy Center on Jan. 18, 2025.
Jestin Porter drives in for a layup against WKU in the Murphy Center on Jan. 18, 2025.
Camryn Weston (24) and Jalen Jackson (3) share words after a foul in the Murphy Center, on Jan. 18, 2025.
MTSU head coach Rick Insell against Tennessee, 11-12-2024.
MTSU’s Jalynn Gregory sets all-time record for three pointers