MTSU’s Jalynn Gregory sets all-time record for three pointers

Jalynn Gregory reset the Middle Tennessee basketball three-point record with her 301st three-point basket against LA Tech.

Less than a minute into the game, Alina Erike found Gregory in the left corner wide open for the knockdown three to set the record.

Gregory surpassed former Lady Raider and current assistant coach Courtney Whitson to take the all-time record across the men’s and women’s programs.

