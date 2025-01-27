MTSU club hockey secures first ever postseason berth

MTSU club hockey (18-3-1) clinched a spot in the postseason over the weekend, a historic first for the program.

The Blue Raiders will skate into uncharted territory in February, heading to Florida in hopes of lifting the Ameritrans Cup for the first time ever.

MTSU is ranked fifth in Division II club hockey, good for the highest ranking in club history. The boys in blue have tallied 18 wins with only three losses in regulation. With the team’s historic success, the Ford Ice Center is packed with a loyal fan base every weekend.

Spearheading the Blue Raiders is a strong goaltending trio, a potent powerplay and one of the most high-powered offenses in college hockey.

Winger Matthew Siciliano leads the offense; the Hendersonville native has slotted 29 goals atop the Division II leaderboard. Ethan Demumbrum has also been a key contributor in MTSU’s attack as the sophomore from Brentwood has totaled 34 assists, which is best among all Division II hockey players.

“Our power play has been excellent due to the guys we have, so I have been able to get on the board there, and my linemates and I have been clicking well,” Siciliano said.

Even with a potent power play, the key to winning starts between the pipes. The Blue Raiders boost a trio of goaltenders who give the team a chance every night. MTSU goaltenders Ethan Roy, Grant Williams and Ayden Kopec create a tandem that backs up a solid defensive front.

“We are excited to be No. 5 in the nation, but our main goal is to win a national championship, so we know there’s still a lot of work to be done,” MTSU head coach James Murray said.

The journey to Coral Springs will be a tall order. The postseason features some of the top teams in the country, including No. 2 Florida Atlantic who will play MTSU later this season. The Blue Raiders will have their shot to prove they belong in the mix of championship contenders.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

