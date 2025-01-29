The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
First responders rescue MTSU student stuck in Corlew Hall elevator

Gary Davis, Contributing writerJanuary 29, 2025
Micah Carpenter
Murfreesboro Fire Department rescues MTSU student stuck in elevator on Jan. 29, 2025.

A Middle Tennessee State University student got stuck in an elevator in Corlew Hall between the fifth and sixth floor on Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to the Murfreesboro Fire Department.

First responders were already on the way to Corlew in response to a dryer fire report, Capt. John Flynt said.  

“We initially got a report of a fire on the fifth floor of possibly a fire, and then while we were en route, we were told that someone was stuck in the elevator between the fifth and sixth floor,” Flynt said.  

After roughly 15 minutes, the MFD rescued the stranded student.  

MTSU Housing shut down both Corlew Hall elevators until further notice. 

First responders rescue MTSU student stuck in Corlew Hall elevator