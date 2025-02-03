How MTSU is celebrating Black History Month 2025

MTSU kicked off its Black History Month celebrations in the Student Union on Monday with music, giveaways and snacks with university leaders like Senior Director for MTSU News and Communication Jimmy Hart and Director of Intercultural & Diversity Affairs Danielle Rochelle in attendance.

The 2025 theme is African Americans and Labor, from slavery to current day.

“[African American labor] has impacted the way that life looks now,” Rochelle said. “It is important for all students, faculty and staff that the month focuses on this.”

She also said MTSU leadership planned events throughout February that highlight the importance of Black History Month this year.

“Black History Month in 2025 is especially important because we do not want to end up in a situation where there is an erasure of history,” Rochelle said. “Because I think that specifically Black Americans, African Americans, have contributed overwhelmingly to the American landscape.”

Below is a complete list of university-sponsored events:

Black History Month Kickoff

Date: Feb. 3, 2025

Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Student Union, floor three, Intercultural and Diversity Affairs Center

MTSU students and faculty kicked off Black History Month by listening to lively music and giving out bracelets, pins and snacks. Students met with peers and faculty about Black History Month and what it meant to them.

Unity Luncheon

Date: Feb. 6, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Location: Student Union Ballroom (250)

The Black History Month Committee holds the 29th Annual Unity Luncheon on Thursday, initially established in 1996 to pay homage to “unsung heroes” in the MTSU community.

Committee members voted to recognize five people and one staff member from the community–nominated by their peers–for their work in the MTSU and Murfreesboro area. The winners will be announced at the luncheon.

This is a ticketed event, and tickets must be purchased before the event.

Showtime at the Apollo

Date: Feb. 13, 2025

Time: 6 p.m.– 8 p.m.

Location: Student Union Ballroom (250)

Watch MTSU students re-create the hit TV show, “Showtime at the Apollo,” a live show born in Harlem in 1932 with a unique audience participation style that eventually aired on NBC as a variety show from 1987 to 2008.

Attendees have the chance to see nearly 20 original performances by MTSU students. As per tradition, good performances are greeted with encouraging whoops and hollers, while the bad ones get booed until they leave the stage.

BHM Keynote Speaker – Dana Frank

Date: Feb. 18, 2025

Time: 1 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

Location: Keathley University Center Theater

Accomplished author and real estate mogul Dana Frank is this year’s BHM keynote speaker. Frank’s 2024 book, “Get Up and Get On It! A Black Entrepreneur’s Lessons on Creating Legacy and Wealth,” teaches young people how to build wealth with her R.E.A.L. Method– Research, Expansion, Amplification, and Leveraging connections–designed to empower marginalized communities to pursue financial independence.

John Pleas Award Reception

Date: Feb. 20, 2025

Time: 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Location: James Union Building, Tennessee Room

The John Pleas Award historically recognized Black faculty members at MTSU who work hard in their community, excel in teaching, research, service and making a difference in students’ lives. The reception is a faculty award given in honor of MTSU Professor Emeritus of Psychology John Pleas. Pleas received the Outstanding Teaching Award in 1999 and is the author of “Walking,” published in 1981.

Night in Africa Fashion Show

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Location: Student Union Ballroom (250)

At the end of the month, students and community members are invited to the “Night in Africa Fashion Show,” where students can show off their outfits to the MTSU community. This event is open to the public.

More events may be announced in the coming days, so be sure to check back for updates.

