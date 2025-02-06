The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

50501 protest comes to Tennessee: An anti-Trump outrage in downtown Nashville

Hannah Carley, ReporterFebruary 6, 2025
Sam McIntyre
People on Broadway yell at protesters as they march in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.

Tennesseans marched through the heart of downtown Nashville Wednesday afternoon, participating in one of the all-day, nationwide protests rejecting Project 2025, called the “50501” movement.

The 50501 movement coordinated 50 protests, one at each U.S. state’s capitol building, on Feb. 5, in solidarity against oppressive policies, eroding liberties and dividing communities from Project 2025, according to the movement’s website. Over one hundred protesters attended the protest-turned-march, reading information and communicating questions about the event through Bluesky and Reddit

Protesters advocated for trans rights, immigration rights, birthright citizenship, healthcare, birth control access and gun control legislation. Participants in the movement criticized President Donald Trump for allotting controversial billionaire Elon Musk the power to make government decisions through the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Musk wasn’t elected by the American people or approved by another legislative authority to achieve any government position of power.

A protester holds a sign at the 50501 protest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

“Trump thinks that he’s saving this world by coming in with his empire, a billionaire,” protest organizer, Carter Lombardi said. “But these billionaires and him is what’s destroying this U.S., and we’re not going to stand for it.”

Over 100 protesters flocked to the capitol and grouped at all levels of the building, stacking each step. At about 1:30 p.m., the capitol flooded with multi-colored signs and a diverse assortment of flags. At one point, protesters held their middle fingers high and chanted, “F— Donald Trump.”

Later that afternoon, rain droplets started falling. Participants broke out their plastic ponchos and covered their heads but didn’t lose any steam or dwindle in numbers. 

Salem Walker led the protest, holding a megaphone in their hand while passing it back and forth between crowd members and fellow organizers Carter Lombardi, Logan Wright and Ava Rose. Walker coordinated chants for the protesters and made sure everyone drank water, while the other coordinators rallied support and helped take care of the protesters’ needs by passing out water.

The 2 p.m. march wasn’t planned, Lombardi said, but Walker and Lombardi decided to march the protesters down Broadway for an impromptu, 5-mile march through downtown Nashville. They chanted call-and-response phrases that echoed through the streets, like “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” “Hey, hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “Is this what democracy looks like?”

Nashvillians honked horns in support, and bystanders on the street looked on with awe, distaste and pride. Some shopkeepers stepped out of their businesses to shout messages of support as the protest passed, others clapped and cheered. 

Police direct the 50501 protest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

A woman with bleach-blonde hair wearing a studded leather jacket presented her middle finger to the line of protesters before a protester broke from the crowd, smiled wide and hugged her. She begrudgingly accepted. A group of blonde women in camo jackets glared at the protesters as they moved downtown and folded their arms.

Nashville police cooperated with protesters, guided the march and blocked off traffic to protect the protesters as they used the crosswalks. The protest remained peaceful when it took to Broadway and kept to the sidewalks. Police smiled and communicated with the crowd by pointing in the direction they would be walking next, despite the protest lacking a permit.

“There was no planning beforehand,” Lombardi said. “Me and Salem just kind of take this by ear.”

Lombardi, a lead coordinator of the protest, spoke into a bullhorn about his experience as a trans-person in America, the relationship between gun control and women’s reproductive rights and felons’ voting rights being revoked as he closed his eyes and pointed to the sky.

Protesters hold a sign at the 50501 protest in in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

“I am standing here today because Gov. Bill Lee does not think I exist. Trump does not think I exist. So, I am standing here today as a trans man, proud to say it,” Lombardi said. “Guess what…I f— exist.”

Lombardi said other trans kids should be included with everyone else, as he was separated from his classmates as a child due to bullying.

“Everybody is beautiful and unique, and they are loved,” Lombardi said. “And they are seen.”

Many protesters came either for or with their families, like Kilakina Concincaid, a mother of a 13-year-old son who described herself as queer and neuro-divergent. All issues associated with these protests are important to her loved ones, her family and her friends, she said. She wanted to be on the side of history that takes action.

Protesters hold signs at the 50501 protest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Sam McIntyre)

“I’m not going to be a part of history that does this, and I will stand up for what’s right,” Concincaid said. “We’re in the middle of a revolution right now.”

Protester Brian Quirino created a dual-tapestry, double-handled sign with his family, and he attended the protest with his children and his grandmother. The top sign had various-sized handprints of red and blue paint around the words, “America we are ur people,” while the lower end was an aged Mexican flag, worn and frayed at the edges, safety-pinned to the other flag. Quirino stood behind his message.

“We are your people. We are no different from you,” Quirino said. “We’re not separated from you. We are, you know, [a] different ethnicity, but you know we are your people. We are here to contribute.”

Other signs among the crowd included a white sign with “The only minority destroying America are the millionaires,” written in pink marker, another sign reading, “No human is illegal on stolen land,” and a large poster board with a red X through the word “Nazis.”

The protesters took a brief rest by the Cumberland River to hydrate, and Walker gathered participants for a commemorative photo in the grass. The photo was uploaded to socials and used in a collage of the 50501 state protests by Reddit user Tamra Linn.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee Democrat state representative introduces bill to enshrine birth control access
The Tenn. state capitol in Nashville sits behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson.
Tennessee General Assembly narrowly passes the Education Freedom Act of 2025, making Tennessee a 'school choice state'
Liv Cook, protest organizer, addresses the media in Nashville Tenn. on Jan. 28, 2025.
Gov. Bill Lee reignites controversial push for state-funded private school vouchers
Protester yells as she holds a sign in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 27, 2025.
Photo gallery: Tennesseans take to the state capitol after school shooting
The MT OneStop financial aid office is located in the Student Services and Admissions Center.
Judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal loans and grants. What does this mean for MTSU?
State Sen. Charlene Oliver introduced a bill that eliminates the Tennessee grocery tax.
Proposed General Assembly legislation aims to eliminate the grocery tax in Tennessee
More in News
Black History Month themed pins that were handed out at the Black History Month Kickoff in the MTSU Student Union in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 3, 2025.
How MTSU is celebrating Black History Month 2025
Murfreesboro Fire Department rescues MTSU student stuck in elevator on Jan. 29, 2025.
First responders rescue MTSU student stuck in Corlew Hall elevator
A massage chair sits as a centerpiece to MTSU Counseling Services' Zen Den in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, 2024.
MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief
Courtesy of Sidelines photo library
How do you claim your First Day eBook charged to MTSU billing statement?
A relative of Josselin Corea Escalante, the student killed in the Antioch High School shooting, speaks into a megaphone on the capitol steps in Nashville, Tennessee on Jan. 27, 2025.
Protestors demand gun reform following Nashville’s second school shooting in three years
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
What does the Tennessee General Assembly do?
More in Politics
Board members Frances Rosales and Butch Vaughn at a tense school board meeting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Jan. 23, 2025.
Rutherford County School Board votes to keep 7 titles off library shelves, return 2 with restrictions
TikTok became available in the United States after going dark for 14 hours from Jan. 18-19, 2025.
TikTok is back, but for how long?
A Trump and Vance sign sits in front of the Rutherford County GOP headquarters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024 (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)
Key points of Trump’s second inaugural address
Demonstrators chant in unison during the 2025 People's March in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Hundreds join the People’s March in Nashville before Trump’s inauguration
A young girl waves a pride flag among demonstrators during the 2025 People's March at Public Square Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Photo gallery: Nashville People's March brings hundreds together
The United States Supreme Court upheld Congress's TikTok ban to be enacted Jan. 19, 2025.
The Supreme Court unanimously upholds TikTok ban. What does that mean?
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
50501 protest comes to Tennessee: An anti-Trump outrage in downtown Nashville