Categories:

MTSU announces remote operations Feb. 19 due to predicted snowfall

Shauna Reynolds, Features editorFebruary 18, 2025
Sam McIntyre
A sledder in action in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 10, 2025.

MTSU officials announced via an MTSU Critical alert that the university will be closed and transition to remote operations on Wednesday, Feb. 19, due to winter storms.

According to the alert:

“This includes activation of the Instructional Continuity Plan, with faculty contacting students via MTSU e-mail on class requirements. Details of the Instructional Continuity plan can be found at https://faculty.mtsu.edu/academic-instructional-continuity/.

Staff will receive communication from supervisors on remote work expectations.

Only essential personnel report to campus. Employees who provide essential services should contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.”

The National Weather Service predicts 1-3 inches of snow accumulation throughout Middle Tennessee. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Rutherford County, including Murfreesboro, from 9 p.m. Feb. 17 until noon Feb. 18.

Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools will also be closed tomorrow.

MTSU announces remote operations Feb. 19 due to predicted snowfall