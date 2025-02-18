The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Posters with Nazi “dog whistles” found across MTSU’s campus

Posters come only three weeks before MTSU hosts a Holocaust Studies Conference
Jenene Grover, News editorFebruary 18, 2025
Posters on a board in the Student Union at MTSU on, Fed. 15, 2025. Photo by a member of MTSU's chapter of Democratic Socialists of American.
Alice Guo
Posters on a board in the Student Union at MTSU on, Fed. 15, 2025. Photo by a member of MTSU’s chapter of Democratic Socialists of American.

Students found posters containing suggestive Nazi language across three MTSU buildings last week. The posters depicted an image from the bombing of Dresden with the words “Und doch, Wir vergessen nicht,” translating to “And yet, we do not forget.” The posters have not been attributed to any person or organization.

Ashley Valanzola, a Holocaust studies professor at MTSU, showed the poster to her class after her graduate student, Thomas Hudson, told her about it. A student in Valanzola’s class looked up “Wir vergessen nicht” to find a song banned in Germany by a known Neo-Nazi singer, Valanzola said.

The image of the bombing of Dresden and the words atop are part of a historical position that places Germany as the victim in World War II and the Holocaust, not as the perpetrator, Valanzola said.

It’s very borderline in terms of Holocaust denial and relativism,” Valanzola said. “You know, ‘how could you say [they] did these things…that Germany was the one blamed for the Holocaust and all the other accompanying atrocities.’”

The flyers were posted on the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden, which Valanzola believes has much to do with it.

“Do we just consider this like a one-off, you know, cowardly act on campus?” Valanzola said. “Should we be paranoid?”

MTSU will host a Holocaust Studies Conference in March, and Valanzola has discussed further security measures for the event following the posters.

“We might just feel like we’re being paranoid, but the one time that we dismiss it is paranoia and don’t take action is the one, right, that’ll ultimately end up much worse,” Valanzola said.

Valanzola said if students see any other posters they should report it to the local office of the building to gauge how widespread the postings were.

“I will say it made me really, really angry to see that on campus yesterday where you take for granted that we have these safe spaces, you know, to teach the kind of classes that I teach,” Valanzola said. “And it’s a message…that undermines that environment we worked so hard to create here. This welcoming, diverse, awesome community.”

Ashley Valanzola, a Holocaust studies professor at MTSU shows a photo of the poster to her class. Photo by Benjamin Tscheschlok.

When Hudson saw the poster, he recognized something was “off” but failed to place why. He told Victoria Richardson, a Department of History staff member in Peck Hall and graduate student, about the poster, and she told Hudson that she did not authorize its placement. 

“I talked to Victoria, who was the one who took it down,” Hudson said. “She said she thought she saw somebody put it…on the board. But like, really quickly and she didn’t think anything of it at the time.”

Richardson later informed other department heads, including the World Languages department, where another poster was found, and Valanzola informed College of Liberal Arts Dean Leah Lyons. MTSU police were not informed.

“You have to have permission to post in departments, so…all the departments, automatically ripped them down because they weren’t authorized,” Valanzola said.

Other students found posters in the Student Union and by the Keathley University Center. Those who saw them removed them and, in the Student Union, reported it to the front desk.

The MTSU Young Democratic Socialists of America posted on Instagram on Sunday about the matter, warning of “Nazi propaganda on MTSU’s campus.” MT Lambda, MTSU’s LGBTQ+ association, told members in its Discord server on Feb. 13, attaching images of the poster.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Murfreesboro Fire Department dispatches to James E. Walker Library in response to an electrical fire at Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 15, 2025.
Electrical fire triggers evacuation at MTSU’s Walker Library
Murfreesboro Fire Department outside James E. Walker Library in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 10, 2025.
MTSU students stuck in James E. Walker Library elevator
MTSU Campus sustainable campus fund sticker on a water fountain at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
How students at MTSU advocate for a climate-friendly campus
In the Middle Tennessee State University Science Building on campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn., award-winning researcher and biology assistant professor M. Elizabeth Barnes, left, graduate student Alexa Summersill and doctoral student Rahmi Aini had their findings from a nationwide survey of college biology students regarding conflict-reducing practices in evolution education published by peer-reviewed PLOS One, a science journal from the San Francisco, Calif.-based Public Library of Science, or PLOS. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
MTSU biology professor bridges the divide between science and religion in latest study
Black History Month themed pins that were handed out at the Black History Month Kickoff in the MTSU Student Union in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 3, 2025.
How MTSU is celebrating Black History Month 2025
Murfreesboro Fire Department rescues MTSU student stuck in elevator on Jan. 29, 2025.
First responders rescue MTSU student stuck in Corlew Hall elevator
More in Featured
Protestors call out to others at Tennessee's capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 17, 2025.
'Not My President's Day': Nashville gathers for 50/50/1's second Tennessee protest in less than four weeks
Professor Mytecia Myles multitasking at her desk in her office at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Embracing authenticity: Mytecia Myles’ journey to confidence, teaching and inspiring others
The season 25 cast of "Saturday Night Live" (photo courtesy of Leland Gregory.)
Live from Bragg: MTSU’s Leland Gregory recalls days as ‘SNL’ writer
The stage is set for Showtime at the Apollo at MTSU's Student Union Ballroom on Feb. 13, 2025.
MTSU’s Showtime at the Apollo gives performers and spectators a voice
Poster of missing youth, Ja'Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.
Update: MTSU Police confirm missing teen was not abducted, investigation still open
Poster of missing youth, Ja'Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.
MTSU Police ask for help finding missing teen
More in News
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board bans more books, limiting options for student readers
Protesters stream down the road with their signs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
Photo gallery: 50501 protest comes to Tennessee
Protester hugs woman yelling at crowd in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
50501 protest comes to Tennessee: An anti-Trump outrage in downtown Nashville
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee Democrat state representative introduces bill to enshrine birth control access
The Tenn. state capitol in Nashville sits behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson.
Tennessee General Assembly narrowly passes the Education Freedom Act of 2025, making Tennessee a 'school choice state'
A massage chair sits as a centerpiece to MTSU Counseling Services' Zen Den in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, 2024.
MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief
About the Contributor
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being "A Secret History" by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Posters with Nazi “dog whistles” found across MTSU’s campus