Categories:

Was the $147 million MTSU Science Building worth it?

Maia O'Brien, ReporterFebruary 21, 2025
Christopher E. Hamrick
The new science building features 37 class laboratories, two open labs, 13 research labs and six classrooms. Photo by Christopher Hamrick.

MTSU has spent more than $1.5 billion on campus renovations and facilities during Sidney McPhee’s time as president, $147 million of that going to the Science Building project–the most expensive building project on campus. 

The building opened to students in 2014, offering a number of areas for students. It includes six lecture halls, 13 research laboratories, 36 teaching laboratories and multiple collaborative learning spaces. It also contains over $3 million worth of scientific equipment. Beyond the building, the money for the project also went toward a chilling plant and renovations for the Davis Science Building and Wiser-Patten Science Hall. 

“This place is a showplace,” Earl Bogle, construction coordinator for MTSU, said. “This is one of the first places they show [possible students] ‘cause it has that wow factor, and it has a good science facility.” 

The Science Building takes up more than 257,000 square feet, offering 1,500 additional student seating options. 

“Every time I try to book a room in the library, there is rarely space, especially days I’m on campus,” student Mary Nawar, who uses the study spaces in the science building, said. “That’s why I lean to sitting here because it’s easier to just walk by and grab a seat and sit.” 

Around 80% of MTSU students are expected to take at least one class in the Science Building, according to MTSU News. In the 2009-2010 school year, MTSU granted around 700 degrees relating to biology and chemistry. The university expected with the building’s biology and chemistry classes and labs the degrees would increase by 25%. 

MTSU expected many students to be using the amenities of the building, but how do students feel about the building? Do they think it was worth the price? 

“This building is obviously really nice,” biochemistry major Elijah Mobley said. “This is one of the main reasons why I like went to this school was because of this building.” 

Some students feel the building was worth the money and was a great addition that benefits MTSU students. 

There were ways MTSU was able to save money while working on this project.  

“It was a recession, a deep recession,” Bogle said. “So, there’s so many ways we saved money on this building. We saved $1 million alone on drywall and metal studs.” 

Other students like Emily Tang, a science major with a health science concentration, feel like more could be done for students. 

“I’ve been around campus in other buildings, and they’re not as renovated,” Tang said. “And I generally like being in this building more. I think it be nice to have more accommodations or amenities, but I think it’s okay.” 

McPhee released a statement on Jan. 21, 2025, containing updates on the university’s current major projects. 

In the coming years, MTSU plans for multiple construction projects and building renovations. The current projects include the $74.8 million Applied Engineering Building, the $66 million Student-Athlete Performance Center, the $62.2 million Aerospace Project-Shelbyville and $54.3 million renovations on Kirksey Old Main and Rutledge Hall. 

“It’s helping them have a better environment, and their own separate places to learn,” student Nina Taylor said. “The only way I think it’s not benefiting is that they’re putting more money into these buildings instead of extra areas, like parking, or maybe transportation and even dorms.” 

