The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Weekly Distractions: ‘Top’ country release, 10 year ‘Throw’ back and more

A sampling of this week’s healthy distractions from all the turmoil of the world.
Sidelines staffMarch 3, 2025
Queen Latifah sings “Ease on Down the Road” at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment)

This week’s assortment of diversions includes music, television and a huge nod to the movies. In the world of entertainment, the Oscars win the award, or at least a nomination, for distraction of the year. This year’s ceremony gave viewers stunning fashion and awkward speeches to ponder, plus a long list of films to watch

Here’s what’s new from Feb. 24-March 2.

‘Erotica Veronica’ by Miya Folick

Miya Folick’s “Erotica Veronica” is available to stream now. (Photo courtesy of Nettwerk)

In her self-described “psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke,” Miya Folick combines soft vocals and indie instrumentals with bold, daring lyrics. Her sophomore LP, released Feb. 28, focuses on the transition out of adolescence, heightened by an increased desire and interest in hedonism and romance. The song “La Da Da” ends with a lyrical example of this wish, with the lyrics “I like to go to sleep dreaming of / Sapphic fantasies my love / You like getting high at night / I like to wait for you inside our bed.”

Folick has spent the last few years focusing on collaborative projects — touring with Mitski, Faye Webster and the Japanese House — alongside producing the score for indie film “Cora Bora.” “Erotica Veronica” is an open and vulnerable return to Folick’s own identity as an artist. Emma Burden

Zach Top, ‘Me & Billy’ featuring Billy Strings

Traditional bluegrass meets a classic 90’s country sound in Zach Top’s “Me & Billy.” The EP, featuring Grammy winner Billy Strings, dropped Feb. 28.

Apple Music hosted the three-song EP exclusively last fall, but it’s now streaming everywhere. The pair reworks versions of Top’s original songs “Bad Luck” and “Things To Do” and covers Ricky Scaggs’ “Don’t Cheat In Our Hometown,” all in live recordings.

Top’s sold out “Cold Beer and Country Music” tour has accelerated his success. The tour stopped in Nashville this weekend with two nights at the Ryman. Coincidentally, (or possibly not), Strings also played Nashville the weekend of the official release, with two nights at Bridgestone Arena and a third show at the Ryman. Kerstie Wolaver

‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ sprouts on NBC

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society” airs Sundays on NBC. (Graphic courtesy of NBCUniversal)

Drama is growing on NBC with the premiere of  “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” Feb. 23. The show follows a garden club attempting to deal with various problems in their own lives and, through flash forwards, coming together to cover up a murder.

With four main characters each bringing more characters and drama in through their own storylines, it can be tricky to keep up with details and plot lines. However, it seems all these elements will come together and hopefully reveal the victim. While it’s too early to tell if the show will be a hit, it has all the potential of a garden in bloom.

”Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. Victoria Stone

Ten years of ‘Those Days Are Gone’

Nashville emo band Free Throw released a 10th anniversary edition of their freshman album “Those Days Are Gone” Feb. 28. The album, initially released in September 2014, was received well by critics and fans and spurred numerous international tours and festival appearances. This new version contains the original tracks, rerecordings, and recordings of live performances.

The album also features guest spots from other alternative musicians like Yvette Young of Covet, who “Rolling Stone” included on their list of the 250 greatest guitarists of all time. Movements’ Pat Miranda, whose band plays Nashville March 7th, also appears. The album coincides with a tour in which Free Throw will play the album in its entirety, stopping at the Basement East in Nashville April 26. Donovan Espinoza

All eyes on the Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey honor Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment.)

Light, camera, action … Hollywood’s biggest night, the 97th Academy Awards, took center stage Sunday with show-stopping moments, surprise wins and emotion-provoking speeches. 

The 2025 Oscars ceremony included performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat and more. First-time host Conan O’Brien kept audiences on their feet through the night with his signature charm and humor.

One memorable moment was the Quincy Jones tribute presented by Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. Queen Latifah followed with a performance of “Ease on Down the Road,” an energetic highlight that captivated the audience with powerful vocals and energetic choreography.

Those who missed the live broadcast can stream the show at ABC.com or on Hulu. Brianna Sorrell

 

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Mikey Madison holds her Oscar for best actress in a leading role for "Anora" on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press.
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room
The cast of "Our Town" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 26, 2025.
MTSU Theatre and Dance modernizes near-century-old play 'Our Town' with 21st century staging
Jackson Buckner of Munkn performs beside a man in a raccoon mask, Feb. 22, 2025.
Murfreesboro music makers: Munkn brings the party to Hop Springs with ‘Songs About Cars'
Sunny War rides again with "Armageddon in a Summer Dress." (Photo courtesy of Joshua Black Wilkins.)
Weekly Distractions: 'Monkey' business, not so 'Short' and more
Auburn on stage at The East Room in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 18, 2024.
Murfreesboro music makers: Auburn unleashes 'Reverberate'
Singer-songwriters onstage at "Blue Bloods in the Round" in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Songwriters gather 'Round' to support MTSU athletics
More in Film & TV
The season 25 cast of "Saturday Night Live" (photo courtesy of Leland Gregory.)
Live from Bragg: MTSU’s Leland Gregory recalls days as ‘SNL’ writer
"Love Hurts" and "Heart Eyes," both in theaters this February.
‘Love Hurts’ vs. ‘Heart Eyes’: 2 movies to love or loathe this Valentine’s Day
Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown." (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.)
Bob Dylan in the classroom and on the silver screen: A conversation with Adam Caress
SZA and Keke Palmer starring in "One of Them Days" (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)
Keke Palmer and SZA reinvent the buddy comedy in 'One of Them Days'
Image from "The Wild Robot" courtesy of NBCUniversal.
MTSU alum gets another ‘Wild’ chance at Oscar greatness
"Arcane" season two promotional photo introduces the main characters of season two (Photos courtesy of Netflix)
'Arcane' season 2 delivers an explosive masterpiece
More in Music
MTSU students and faculty pose with President Sidney McPhee and Elizabeth McPhee for the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2025.
From BNA to LAX: 6 MTSU students travel to California for the Grammys
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.
Grammys 2025: A night of tributes, surprises and remembrance
(From left to right) Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Hozier, U2 and Azealia Banks. (Graphic by Bailey Brantingham)
10 years later: 2014 albums that stood the test of time
Jason Dietz on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater with Amigo the Devil. (Photo courtesy of Jason Dietz)
Murfreesboro Music Makers: Jason Dietz navigates the stage and the studio
Ana Grosh entertains at Diana Street on Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)
Diana Street heats up December with Fa-La-La-Li Daze festival
Indievelopment: Live Concert Planning class books MTSU alum Daniel Nunnelee for end-of-semester show
Indievelopment: Live Concert Planning class books MTSU alum Daniel Nunnelee for end-of-semester show
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Weekly Distractions: ‘Top’ country release, 10 year ‘Throw’ back and more