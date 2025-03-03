Weekly Distractions: ‘Top’ country release, 10 year ‘Throw’ back and more

This week’s assortment of diversions includes music, television and a huge nod to the movies. In the world of entertainment, the Oscars win the award, or at least a nomination, for distraction of the year. This year’s ceremony gave viewers stunning fashion and awkward speeches to ponder, plus a long list of films to watch.

Here’s what’s new from Feb. 24-March 2.

‘Erotica Veronica’ by Miya Folick

In her self-described “psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke,” Miya Folick combines soft vocals and indie instrumentals with bold, daring lyrics. Her sophomore LP, released Feb. 28, focuses on the transition out of adolescence, heightened by an increased desire and interest in hedonism and romance. The song “La Da Da” ends with a lyrical example of this wish, with the lyrics “I like to go to sleep dreaming of / Sapphic fantasies my love / You like getting high at night / I like to wait for you inside our bed.”

Folick has spent the last few years focusing on collaborative projects — touring with Mitski, Faye Webster and the Japanese House — alongside producing the score for indie film “Cora Bora.” “Erotica Veronica” is an open and vulnerable return to Folick’s own identity as an artist. Emma Burden

Zach Top, ‘Me & Billy’ featuring Billy Strings

Traditional bluegrass meets a classic 90’s country sound in Zach Top’s “Me & Billy.” The EP, featuring Grammy winner Billy Strings, dropped Feb. 28.

Apple Music hosted the three-song EP exclusively last fall, but it’s now streaming everywhere. The pair reworks versions of Top’s original songs “Bad Luck” and “Things To Do” and covers Ricky Scaggs’ “Don’t Cheat In Our Hometown,” all in live recordings.

Top’s sold out “Cold Beer and Country Music” tour has accelerated his success. The tour stopped in Nashville this weekend with two nights at the Ryman. Coincidentally, (or possibly not), Strings also played Nashville the weekend of the official release, with two nights at Bridgestone Arena and a third show at the Ryman. Kerstie Wolaver

‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ sprouts on NBC

Drama is growing on NBC with the premiere of “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” Feb. 23. The show follows a garden club attempting to deal with various problems in their own lives and, through flash forwards, coming together to cover up a murder.

With four main characters each bringing more characters and drama in through their own storylines, it can be tricky to keep up with details and plot lines. However, it seems all these elements will come together and hopefully reveal the victim. While it’s too early to tell if the show will be a hit, it has all the potential of a garden in bloom.

”Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. Victoria Stone

Ten years of ‘Those Days Are Gone’

Nashville emo band Free Throw released a 10th anniversary edition of their freshman album “Those Days Are Gone” Feb. 28. The album, initially released in September 2014, was received well by critics and fans and spurred numerous international tours and festival appearances. This new version contains the original tracks, rerecordings, and recordings of live performances.

The album also features guest spots from other alternative musicians like Yvette Young of Covet, who “Rolling Stone” included on their list of the 250 greatest guitarists of all time. Movements’ Pat Miranda, whose band plays Nashville March 7th, also appears. The album coincides with a tour in which Free Throw will play the album in its entirety, stopping at the Basement East in Nashville April 26. Donovan Espinoza

All eyes on the Oscars

Light, camera, action … Hollywood’s biggest night, the 97th Academy Awards, took center stage Sunday with show-stopping moments, surprise wins and emotion-provoking speeches.

The 2025 Oscars ceremony included performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat and more. First-time host Conan O’Brien kept audiences on their feet through the night with his signature charm and humor.

One memorable moment was the Quincy Jones tribute presented by Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. Queen Latifah followed with a performance of “Ease on Down the Road,” an energetic highlight that captivated the audience with powerful vocals and energetic choreography.

Those who missed the live broadcast can stream the show at ABC.com or on Hulu. Brianna Sorrell

