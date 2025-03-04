The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Student Activity Fee could increase following referendum

Kameron Scott, ReporterMarch 4, 2025
Hannah Carley
MTSU’s Student Government Association has offices on the third floor of the Student Union building. (Photo by Hannah Carley)

Editor’s note: Hannah Ferreira is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines and a source in the story as the resolution’s sponsor.

Alongside the elections for new Student Government Association representatives, a referendum is also on the ballot.

Students can vote on SGA Resolution 1-25-S March 3-6. The legislation, titled “A Resolution to Increase the Student Activity Fee,” would increase the student activity fee. This $40 fee, paid through tuition, pays for concerts and homecoming events. If passed, the fee will be raised by $10 annually for the next three years. 

SGA senator-at-large Hannah Ferreira sponsored the legislation.

“Based on what I had heard from others, as well as my own personal research, it was time for an increase that would allow MTSU to keep putting on events that all students can enjoy, even with the effects of inflation and the rising costs of supplies and other resources,” Ferreira said.

A portion of the student referendum includes a table detailing the price increase. (SGA Resolution 1-25-S)

The referendum is “supposed to make sure that we at least have enough money so students can at least have activities that they want to do,” SGA senator JP Van Der Hayden, who co-sponsored the bill, said.

The fee has not been raised in more than 10 years, Van Der Hayden added.

The increase would apply to various entities like sports clubs, signature events and student union services, according to the table included in the resolution and on the referendum.

Josh Guffey, a freshman in integrated studies, supported the referendum with conditions.

“ I would say, yeah, if there’s a way to spread it out so you don’t have like a lump sum,” Guffey said. “I would say just spread it out over a longer period of time.”

Presley Boyd, a junior majoring in criminal justice, supported the referendum under the condition that it is popular with students. 

“ I guess if they’re really more connected with the university itself,” Boyd said. “If it’s engaging with students or if it’s a popular thing.”

Students can vote on the referendum March 3- 6 on MyMT. Results will be posted by noon on March 7 outside the SGA office in the Student Union and on social media.

MTSU Student Activity Fee could increase following referendum