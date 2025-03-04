The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

What MTSU students need to know about the 2025 SGA elections

Kameron Scott, ReporterMarch 4, 2025
Kameron Scott
Campaign signs from RJ Ware and Kennedy Garrett on MTSU’s campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March, 4 2025. (Photo by Kameron Scott)

Student representatives spent the last week campaigning for MTSU’s Student Government Association elections, which are scheduled to take place March 3-6. Current student body president Michai Mosby graduates this spring, but few are vying to take his place. 

R.J. Ware, the incumbent SGA vice president, is the only name on the presidential ballot.

Ware, who has been a member of SGA for three years, said he was proud of the work the association can accomplish and wants to build on its progress.

“ I have spent the last three years as a member of SGA,” Ware said. “And I have seen the incredible work that we can accomplish by simply putting our mind to things, having the drive and the will to get stuff done on behalf of the students, and how we can get things accomplished.”

The junior political science major is basing his campaign on his goals to bridge the gap between students and administration, create a more inclusive campus and launch a significant mental health initiative. 

“ There are students on this campus that feel like nobody sees them, nobody cares about them, nobody hears them,” Ware said. 

Much like the non-competitive race for SGA president, there’s only one candidate on the vice presidential ballot, as well: incumbent SGA senator Kennedy Garrett.

Garrett, a sophomore majoring in political science, said she wants to ensure students know they have a voice, even if they’re not in SGA.

She also wanted students to know that, despite her title, she’s just like them. 

“ I go to my classes,” Garrett said. “I get stressed out, just like you. I have emotions just like you. I just have different titles and may be involved.”

She said she wants to be an outlet for students to come to if they don’t feel welcomed at MTSU.

“ I feel that when we get to college, we have these expectations, and sometimes when we get in our classes, all of that can start to get mumbled and jumbled,” Garrett said. “We are all here on this campus, and if not all of us feel the same about how we are being represented or how our voices are being heard, then that matters.” 

There is no option to write in a different candidate, SGA Election Commissioner Luis Esmurria III said.

“ To run for president or vice president, you have to have served in senate or an executive board position for 20 or more weeks,” Esmurria said. “ That qualification is just a system in place so that way whoever is running has the experience and the know-how in SGA, so that way they’re able to fulfill the obligations.”

Students can cast their votes for president, vice president and up to five senate candidates through MyMT,  Esmurria said.

Election results will be released by noon on March 7 and will be available outside the SGA office in the Student Union and via social media.

What MTSU students need to know about the 2025 SGA elections