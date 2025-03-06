Is the meal plan at MTSU worth it?
Bailey Lowe
Categories:

Is the meal plan at MTSU worth it?

Bailey Lowe, Reporter
March 6, 2025

Meal plans at MTSU can cost up to $ 3,000 but come with caveats like scheduling issues with vendors or limits on where the plans can be used, leaving some students to ask, “Are the meal plans worth the money?”

The options vary based on student need, but all meal plans include a combination of FlexBucks, meal swipes and meal equivalency. First-year students living on campus are required to be on the meal plan.

Sammy Pingsterhaus, a freshman audio production major, said she liked her meal plan for the most part, but “the meal swipes, like the food options, aren’t that good,” Pingsterhaus said.

She thinks that meal equivalency swipes should have more options than the university offers.

“One thing I would change about the meal plan and FlexBucks is to include Just Love on the meal swipes,” Pingsterhaus said.I think that it is worth it if you are on campus a lot. Like I am on campus 5-6 days a week, so for me, it’s worth it.” 

Meal swipes give students access to dining halls on campus, including McCallie, Raider Zone Grill and Farmers Market. While students with a meal plan can get breakfast, lunch and dinner at many on-campus dining options, only certain places and times offer meal equivalency options. 

This is where FlexBucks come in.

Slim and Husky’s Pizza in MTSU’s Student Union on Feb. 27, 2025 (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) (Jaeda Jackson)

FlexBucks can be used at any MTSU Dining location and are MTSU’s version of a dollar. They let students purchase items on campus with their university ID rather than a credit card. Papa Johns lets students use their FlexBucks for on-campus delivery.

Students did not like that unused meals and FlexBucks expire at the end of the spring semester

Susie Sullivan, a senior music business major at MTSU, did not get a meal plan her senior year at MTSU but has paid for the meal plan in the past years.

“I have been on it before. I had it my freshman, sophomore and junior years,” Sullivan said. “But I kinda gradually decreased [using the meal plan]. I think they got rid of a lot of good options, though.” 

Meal equivalency is a third option for students to pay for food with meal plan funds. 

This gives students one meal “swipe” at participating locations. Each “swipe” is valued at $7 or $5, depending on the place – Starbucks offers $5 swipes starting at 10 p.m. However, Sullivan said the swipes don’t always cover a full meal.

“I wish that the meal equivalency swipes were worth a little more ’cause $7 at Chick-fil-A and many other places can only get you a sandwich,” Sullivan said.

Subway in Corlew Hall at MTSU on Feb. 27, 2025 (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) (Jaeda Jackson)

There are benefits to the meal plan like not having to carry cash around and having access to the 18 different options for food, according to MT Dining.

MT Dining recommends students purchase the Unlimited 7-Day Plan with 450 FlexBucks — the most expensive package offered, but Sullivan disagrees.

“I do not have the meal plan,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think it is worth it. I think that it is a bit deceptive … If you are eating on the weekends, you can only eat at McCallie because the Student Union and other places are closed.”

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU's Student Government Association has offices on the third floor of the Student Union building.
MTSU Student Activity Fee could increase following referendum
Campaign signs from RJ Ware and Kennedy Garrett on MTSU's campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March, 4 2025. (Photo by Kameron Scott)
What MTSU students need to know about the 2025 SGA elections
MTSU's entrance after a snowfall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 19, 2025.
Religious Studies professor visits MTSU to discuss UFO religions
The entrance to the Ezell and Mass Communications lot on Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 24, 2025.
Why has MTSU not repaired the Ezell and Mass Communications lots?
Students help with cows in the MTSU Agriculture Department in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Wren Bailey)
Is shopping locally worth it for MTSU students?
Older equipment still in use sits in a shop in the Voorhies Technology building in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Feb. 19, 2025. (Photo by Lauren Blake)
MTSU’s Engineering Technology Department receives $1 million grant for new equipment
More in Featured
Jestin Porter drives in for a layup against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
Live coverage: MTSU men's basketball vs Liberty
Head coach Nick Mcdevitt breaks down the huddle with his team prior to tip-off against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
MTSU men's and women's basketball can claim one seeds in the Conference USA tournament. Here's how
Republican President Donald Trump.
Can Donald Trump deport or imprison MTSU students who take part in ‘illegal protests?’
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato rolls out to make a throw against Duke at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.
MTSU’s blueprint for athletic success: A deep dive into NIL and the BRAA
Chris Massaro (left) stands with head MTSU football coach Derek Mason (middle) and university president Sidney McPhee (right) during Mason's introductory press conference at the MTSU Student Union on Dec. 6, 2023.
MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro to serve on College Football Playoff Selection Committee
Mikey Madison holds her Oscar for best actress in a leading role for "Anora" on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press.
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room
More in News
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Samuel McIntyre)
Tennessee House resolution may impact MTSU’s political clubs by calling for 'institutional neutrality'
Poster of missing teen, Ja'Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.
Teen last seen on MTSU campus found safe
The new science building features 37 class laboratories, two open labs, 13 research labs and six classrooms. Photo by Christopher Hamrick.
Was the $147 million MTSU Science Building worth it?
Dana Frank speaks in KUC Theater in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Dana Frank encourages students to break barriers during speech at MTSU
A W-2 is generally required when filing taxes, a form provided by one's employer.
MTSU provides resources for first time tax-filers
A sledder in action in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 10, 2025.
MTSU announces remote operations Feb. 19 due to predicted snowfall
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Is the meal plan at MTSU worth it?