MTSU Student Government Association announces election results

MTSU’s Student Government Association announced March 7 that R.J. Ware won the presidential seat in the Spring 2025 election for him to serve in the 2025-2026 academic year.
Vice-president-elect Kennedy Garrett secured her position on the ballot, electing her to serve in the 2025-2026 academic year. Ware and Garrett ran unopposed but participated in an open forum with the student body Feb. 24.
The referendum on the ballot passed 233-99, with about 70% approval from voters. The legislation raises the student activity fee to $40, increasing the fee by $10 every year.
The student body elected-senators are:
- Charles Abu
- Jorge Avila
- Mary Beth Bryan
- Ayriel Carrion
- Patrick Crabtree
- Hannah Ferreira
- Sneh Gandhi
- Hector Graves Hernandez
- Victoria Grigsby
- Jenene Grover
- Calaya Holliday
- Jaeda Jackson
- Lyrics Jarrett
- Marciana Johnson
- Byron Knight
- Devin McClendon
- Nia Moore
- Cooper Morrow
- Journee Nobles-Lander
- Gavin Palmer
- Makenna Palmer
- Benjamin Payson
- Dawson Perkins
- DeAsia Powell
- Ally Pricer
- Ephraim Rodenbach
- Karen Rios
- Chloe Rush
- Kirolous Samy
- Amber Shelton
- Reina Tettah
- Jaylah Whittaker
- Sophia Winauski