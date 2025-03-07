The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Student Government Association announces election results

Hannah Carley, ReporterMarch 7, 2025
The Offices of the Student Government Association on the third floor of the Student Union. Photo by Dylan Aycock

MTSU’s Student Government Association announced March 7 that R.J. Ware won the presidential seat in the Spring 2025 election for him to serve in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Vice-president-elect Kennedy Garrett secured her position on the ballot, electing her to serve in the 2025-2026 academic year. Ware and Garrett ran unopposed but participated in an open forum with the student body Feb. 24.

The referendum on the ballot passed 233-99, with about 70% approval from voters. The legislation raises the student activity fee to $40, increasing the fee by $10 every year.

The student body elected-senators are:

  • Charles Abu
  • Jorge Avila
  • Mary Beth Bryan
  • Ayriel Carrion
  • Patrick Crabtree
  • Hannah Ferreira
  • Sneh Gandhi
  • Hector Graves Hernandez
  • Victoria Grigsby
  • Jenene Grover
  • Calaya Holliday
  • Jaeda Jackson
  • Lyrics Jarrett
  • Marciana Johnson
  • Byron Knight
  • Devin McClendon
  • Nia Moore
  • Cooper Morrow
  • Journee Nobles-Lander
  • Gavin Palmer
  • Makenna Palmer
  • Benjamin Payson
  • Dawson Perkins
  • DeAsia Powell
  • Ally Pricer
  • Ephraim Rodenbach
  • Karen Rios
  • Chloe Rush
  • Kirolous Samy
  • Amber Shelton
  • Reina Tettah
  • Jaylah Whittaker
  • Sophia Winauski
MTSU Student Government Association announces election results