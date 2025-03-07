MTSU Student Government Association announces election results

MTSU’s Student Government Association announced March 7 that R.J. Ware won the presidential seat in the Spring 2025 election for him to serve in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Vice-president-elect Kennedy Garrett secured her position on the ballot, electing her to serve in the 2025-2026 academic year. Ware and Garrett ran unopposed but participated in an open forum with the student body Feb. 24.

The referendum on the ballot passed 233-99, with about 70% approval from voters. The legislation raises the student activity fee to $40, increasing the fee by $10 every year.

The student body elected-senators are: