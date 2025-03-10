Categories:

MTSU Women in Film Club wraps up short film for 54 Fest competition, with a mostly women-led team

Wren Bailey, Contributing writer
March 10, 2025
Women in Film actors Millie May(left) and Taniya Bryant(right) prepare for a scene on set in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Rowan Barberry)
Women in Film actors Millie May(left) and Taniya Bryant(right) prepare for a scene on set in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Rowan Barberry)
Rowan Barberry

Members of MTSU’s Women in Film Club just wrapped up their entry for the 54 Film Fest, an event during which professionals and newbie filmmakers alike have 54 hours to create a short film. 

Women or nonbinary people held nearly all of the positions on this year’s team.

The club’s officers aim to create uplifting spaces for women interested in filmmaking because they understand that marginalized groups have historically experienced setbacks in the entertainment industry

“A lot of the sets I’ve been on I found through Women in Film,” WIF Vice President Rowan Barberry said. “It’s important because the film industry is a very male-dominated place, and that can get really overwhelming. We aim to have sets and work on sets that are led by women, so it’s a less intimidating space.”

Club leaders showcased the finished short film during their weekly meeting on March 4. They asked members who didn’t participate to exit the room in order to avoid disqualification, as information regarding the contents of WIF’s short film can not be shared due to the nature of the 54 Fest rules.

The club is determined to keep the project under wraps until April — when industry professionals will judge each film and feature WIF’s during the 54 Film Fest screening. 

A Women in Film sound recordist, Zoé Critchlow(left) and boom operator, Sofia Gonzalez(right) on set working on the film for 54 Fest in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Grace Throm) (Grace Throm)

After the showing, the group discussed their experiences on set. The majority agreed that the project fostered a highly supportive, non-judgmental learning environment. 

“I feel like on predominantly male sets, it’s not necessarily a bad set, it is just a lot less of a learning space,” WIF Secretary Grace Throm said. “There’s a lot more shame and judgment. It’s hard to join sets, and then just have to guess everything. Whereas sets I’ve been in with other members of Women In Film, it’s a very open, very engaged space where you can just ask.” 

Throm said that by supporting WIF, people contribute to a broader narrative about women’s place in the world.

“Everything we learn or highlight in our classes are typically [by] men,” WIF Treasurer Mac Mantia said. “Prior to Women In Film, every set that I participated in was male-dominated.”

After some of their meetings, WIF showcases movies that are ostracized for being “too queer” or “too feminine.” Throm said these movies display diversity and promote open-mindedness — both highly valued ideas within the club. 

Club member Riley Hudson said that having mostly male professors and colleagues can be discouraging. Having a resource like WIF available on campus has increased her confidence professionally and personally, whether through the films she’s watched or the female friendships she’s gained during her time in the club.

Though aimed towards minorities in the entertainment industry, WIF leaders say the club is for everyone — not just women or film majors. 

“It’s about uplifting minority voices in the film industry; if you appreciate women, you can join women in film, and you don’t even have to be a film major,” Throm said.

The film premieres, along with the others in the competition, at Malco Cinema in Smyrna, Tennessee, and on 54 Fest’s YouTube page on April 1. The club will showcase its film shortly after. 

WIF meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Bragg 103.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Poster for conservative commentator and host of The Morning Wire podcast, Cabot Phillips. Phillips spoke at MTSU on March 6, 2025. (Poster by TurningPointUSA)
Turning Point USA kicks off spring lecture series at MTSU with senior editor of The Daily Wire
The Offices of the Student Government Association on the third floor of the Student Union. Photo by Dylan Aycock
MTSU Student Government Association announces election results
An MT Dining board depicts dining options around campus.
Is the meal plan at MTSU worth it?
MTSU's Student Government Association has offices on the third floor of the Student Union building.
MTSU Student Activity Fee could increase following referendum
Campaign signs from RJ Ware and Kennedy Garrett on MTSU's campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March, 4 2025. (Photo by Kameron Scott)
What MTSU students need to know about the 2025 SGA elections
MTSU's entrance after a snowfall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 19, 2025.
Religious Studies professor visits MTSU to discuss UFO religions
More in Featured
The cover of Lady Gaga's album "Mayhem." (Photo courtesy of Universal Music Canada.)
Weekly Distractions: ‘Mayhem,’ ‘Mickey’ and more
Redshirt sophomore Drew Horn stands on the mound before pitching at Reese Smith Jr. Field on March 9, 2025.
MTSU pitcher Drew Horn throws fifth no-hitter in program history
Jestin Porter, Camryn Weston and Tre Green during a timeout against Liberty on March 6, 2025
The stage is set: MTSU basketball looks to Conference USA tournament
Haley Ferguson joined Melania Trump at the joint Congress address on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jenene Grover)
MTSU student joins Melania Trump as special guest to joint Congress address
MTSU volleyball huddles up before facing New Mexico State on Nov. 15, 2024.
Alexa Keckler named MTSU volleyball head coach
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Board votes to remove 13 more books from RCS library shelves — with a ‘Catch’
More in News
Republican President Donald Trump.
Can Donald Trump deport or imprison MTSU students who take part in ‘illegal protests?’
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Samuel McIntyre)
Tennessee House resolution may impact MTSU’s political clubs by calling for 'institutional neutrality'
The entrance to the Ezell and Mass Communications lot on Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 24, 2025.
Why has MTSU not repaired the Ezell and Mass Communications lots?
Students help with cows in the MTSU Agriculture Department in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Wren Bailey)
Is shopping locally worth it for MTSU students?
Poster of missing teen, Ja'Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.
Teen last seen on MTSU campus found safe
Older equipment still in use sits in a shop in the Voorhies Technology building in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Feb. 19, 2025. (Photo by Lauren Blake)
MTSU’s Engineering Technology Department receives $1 million grant for new equipment
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU Women in Film Club wraps up short film for 54 Fest competition, with a mostly women-led team