Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Jacksonville State

MTSU men’s basketball is set to do battle with No. 2 tournament seed Jacksonville State in a Conference USA semifinals matchup. The No. 3 seed Blue Raiders come into Friday’s matchup roughly 15 hours after a double overtime victory over No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech.

Middle Tennessee split the regular season series with Jax State, winning the first contest at home, 81-64 and dropping the road rematch 77-63.

MTSU is given a 52% chance to defeat the Gamecocks and move on to the CUSA championship against No. 1 seed Liberty, according to ESPN Analytics.

