Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Jacksonville State

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s CUSA semifinals matchup with Jax State.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 14, 2025
Paige Mast
The Blue Raiders rally together at the Von Braun Center, on March 13, 2025.
Mar 14, 2025, 4:04 pm

1:52 2H: Timeout Jax State. The Gamecocks spend a time in between two Essam Mostafa free throws. Mostafa hit the first to cut the Jax State lead to 68-65.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:56 pm

3:49 2H: Media timeout. Justin Bufford picks up his third foul, and Jax State will shoot the free throws following the break. Bufford and Essam Mostafa both have three fouls for Middle Tennessee.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:54 pm

4:47 2H: Timeout Middle Tennessee. MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt spends a full timeout after a Kamari Lands three cuts the Jax State lead to 64-57.

 

Mar 14, 2025, 3:49 pm

7:00 2H: Essam Mostafa ends MTSU’s scoring drought with a three-pointer. Jax State leads 57-51.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:48 pm

7:23 2H: Media timeout. Jax State leads 57-48. The well is running dry for both teams right now as the Blue Raiders and Gamecocks are a combined 0-9 in their last nine attempts from the field. Middle Tennessee is currently on a 3:15 scoring drought.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:36 pm

11:47 2H: Media timeout. Camryn Weston draws an and-one going into the scheduled break. Weston will take his free throw following the timeout. Jax State’s lead is cut to 50-43 after a 4-0 run by Middle Tennessee.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:29 pm

15:01 2H: Essam Mostafa hits two free throws and gets the Blue Raider on the board in the second half. Jax State leads 43-37.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:26 pm

15:52 2H: Media timeout. Jax State is on an 8-0 run to begin the second half. The Gamecocks lead 43-35 as the Blue Raiders are 0-5 from the field since halftime.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:21 pm

17:22 2H: Timeout Middle Tennessee. Head coach Nick McDevitt spends a timeout after a Jlynn Counter pass sails out of bounds. Jax State leads 40-35 after a 5-0 run to begin the second half.

Mar 14, 2025, 3:05 pm

Halftime: MTSU 35 Jax State 35

A last second foul on Middle Tennessee’s Kamari Lands gives Jax State’s Quel’Ron House two free throws to tie things up going into the break.

MTSU stat leaders

Points: Jestin Porter – 13

Rebounds: Essam Mostafa – 3

Assists: Camryn Weston – 3

Jax State stat leaders

Points: Quel’Ron House – 9

Rebounds: Marcellus Brigham Jr. – 3

Assists: Michael Houge – 3

Mar 14, 2025, 2:58 pm

0:31 1H: Timeout MTSU. The Blue Raiders lead 35-33. A Chris Loofe dunk stands as MTSU’s latest bucket.

Mar 14, 2025, 2:52 pm

2:38 1H: Media timeout. Middle Tennessee leads Jax State 32-31. Kamari Lands has six points for the Blue Raiders after two consecutive three-pointers. Jestin Porter leads the team in scoring with 13.

Mar 14, 2025, 2:42 pm

7:30 1H: Media timeout. Middle Tennessee leads 24-22. Sharp three-point shooting gives the Blue Raiders an edge thus far. MTSU is currently 56% from beyond the arc.

Mar 14, 2025, 2:34 pm

11:19 1H: Media timeout. MTSU leads 17-12. Jestin Porter of Middle Tennessee leads all scorers with eight points.

Mar 14, 2025, 2:25 pm

15:54 1H: Media timeout. Middle Tennessee leads Jax State 6-4. A little sloppy from both sides early, Jax State coming off a day’s rest and MTSU coming off a late double overtime thriller.

Mar 14, 2025, 2:18 pm

20:00 1H: Middle Tennessee wins the tip.

MTSU men’s basketball is set to do battle with No. 2 tournament seed Jacksonville State in a Conference USA semifinals matchup. The No. 3 seed Blue Raiders come into Friday’s matchup roughly 15 hours after a double overtime victory over No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech. 

Middle Tennessee split the regular season series with Jax State, winning the first contest at home, 81-64 and dropping the road rematch 77-63.  

MTSU is given a 52% chance to defeat the Gamecocks and move on to the CUSA championship against No. 1 seed Liberty, according to ESPN Analytics.  

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

