MTSU Student Government Association sponsors MTV-inspired event for Student Appreciation Week

As MTSU’s annual Student Appreciation Week continues, the Student Government Association hosted an “MTV: Spring Break” themed event outside the Rec Center on March 19.

MTSU’s student government, which was ranked “top tier” in the Princeton Review in 2024, participated in Student Appreciation Week by hosting MTV-inspired events every day this week.

The event included a bull-riding float, cornhole and frisbee spin wheel painting, all free to students. More activities, such as additional inflatables featuring slides and obstacle courses, were planned, but the windy weather prevented most of them.

“[Events like these] show that we care about students … College is supposed to be fun! Versus just like going to class and then going home,” Autumn Gray, an SGA senator, said. “You can walk around campus, see what’s going on, go to an event, and be more involved in your community.”

Olivia Kilpatrick, the event director for SGA, organized the event.

“It’s a good way for us to show our love for students on campus and that we are here and we are present for them,” Kilpatrick said. “Also, on our end, it’s important for us to be here and be present so we can talk to [students] at these events and hear what you guys have to say and take suggestions.”

The SGA hosts more events this week for Student Appreciation, which includes a Social Media Challenge on March 20 and free donuts on March 21, located in the Student Union from 10-12 p.m.

“We also have a suggestion box,” Gray said. “It’s a QR code on the flyer outside of our office. You can always submit stuff there or come talk to us. I don’t know what’s going on on campus all the time, but I would appreciate people telling me, so I can try to be that change for MTSU.”

More information about SGA’s events can be found on the MTSU calendar.

