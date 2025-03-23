The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Young women and girls showcase their work at RCS STEM Expo at MTSU

Wren Bailey, ReporterMarch 23, 2025
The Student Union Ballroom decorated with balloons and posters advertising Rutherford County School’s STEM Expo on March 22, 2025 at MTSU.

Rutherford County School’s STEM Expo allowed young women and girls to showcase their creativity and intellect in the Student Union Ballroom on March 20. 

MTSU co-sponsored the three-hour event with 150 volunteers, 800 attendees, and hundreds of fifth through 12th-grade presenters from Rutherford County schools. 

There is a long-standing history of sexism in the science, technology, engineering and math fields, according to an MIT study. This gender gap can be attributed to a lack of representation, unconscious bias and work-life imbalance that is specifically related to societal expectations of women. 

Selina Walker, a Rutherford County teacher, has been working the STEM expo since it started in 2016, and she helps with the data that comes in as judging begins. 

Walker believes the Expo is highly important as it holds equal space for women to present their work and represent women’s contributions to the STEM field from a young age.

“I think that it’s a wonderful avenue for young ladies to have a place where they can also present and have a voice in their exploration,” Walker said. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for all these young, academic students, but especially for the girls to know there’s a place for them as well.”

The audience settles in for announcements at the Rutherford County School’s STEM Expo on March 20, 2025, in the MTSU Student Union Ballroom. (Wren Bailey)

The expo also educated people about female-centered concerns in professional settings, such as reproductive health or safety, which were historically overlooked in science and technology. 

One competitor, high school senior Jayna Parks, used the event to spread awareness about women’s maternal health by displaying her senior thesis, which examined the correlation between the maternal pregnancy experience and the corresponding offspring’s cognitive development and well-being. 

“We don’t understand women’s health issues that well,” Parks said. “It was only in the 70s when we started understanding fetal alcohol syndrome … then in the 90s, with tobacco influences on fetuses. Even now, in the 21st century, we’re finally seeing the effects of caffeine. So, I think something like this could teach us what a woman goes through.” 

Another group of three young female presenters brought an invention to help individuals, particularly women, feel less vulnerable and scared — a ring that housed a button to contact emergency officials in the consumer’s time of need. 

The girls said safety is a problem they experience on a day-to-day basis.  

 “More than 450,000 women are assaulted each year, and a lot of these cases are being ignored,” Nicole Kaizer, one of the young girls working on the project, said.

Anaija Rawls, Nicole Kaizer, and Elshaday Adane stand in front of a poster board describing their invention — a ring that can call emergency services at a moment’s notice. Photo from March 20, 2025 (Wren Bailey)

These girls said, on a grander scale, they believe their product could introduce a safer era for women. However, they said that being able to showcase their concern at the expo has helped spread awareness. 

The event provided an opportunity to show that the College of Basic and Applied Sciences can be a medium for pursuing a career in STEM, Jenifer Danylo, an advising director for the MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences, said. 

Events like the Expo are vital in increasing female participation in STEM, Danylo said. 

The annual RCS STEM Expo plans to return in March 2026. 

Young women and girls showcase their work at RCS STEM Expo at MTSU