MTSU welcomes Irish Times Debate Champions for 10th year of competition

MTSU’s debate team competed in a friendly match against the Irish Times National Debate Champions on March 20, marking the champions’ 10th visit to Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Irish Times National Debate Champions typically visit five to seven universities during their trips to the United States, and for the past five years, MTSU has been their first stop.

Liam Boyce, a law and politics major at the University of Galway, Adrienne Ward, a law and politics major at the University College of Dublin, and Rob Fitzpatrick, an English literature major at the University College of Dublin, flew to the U.S. this year to compete.

Ward, who Fitzpatrick called the group’s “shining light” because of her assertive tone and persuasive debating style, has been practicing debate for over 10 years now. She competes in “Irish Times Debate,” Ireland’s oldest and most prestigious debating competition. The team spends about 40 hours a week practicing, researching, writing and rewriting, Ward said.

Nick Massey, an interactive media major, Sage Robinson, a psychology major, and Gus Sanders, a political science major, represented MTSU.

“This is more of a friendly match than an actual competitive debate,” Patrick Richey, MTSU’s head debate coach, said. “Part of the reason is they are guests, but also our styles are different. The way we debate is distinctively different than Europeans and the Irish specifically.”

American-style debate focuses on winning with structured arguments and in-depth research, while European-style debate emphasizes rhetoric, conversational speaking and wit, according to Richey.

In U.S. debates, contestants have 30 minutes to prepare for a round, while European-style debate allows for just 15 minutes of preparation. Preparing for a debate can be nerve-wracking, but the participants handle the pressure well.

“Even though I’ve been doing it over a year, I still get anxious before every single debate, but as soon as I get up there, it kind of goes away once I get in my groove,” Robinson said.

The difference in debate styles was clear; MTSU’s team spoke faster and focused on facts and research. In contrast, the Irish team had a more conversational tone, emphasizing certain words for emotional effect and often incorporating humor into their arguments.

“I always enjoy the Irish because they always find a way to put a fun spin on things, where we on the MTSU side usually take it more seriously,” Massey said.

The debate topic, “This House Believes NATO is Obsolete,” engaged the teams in a battle of competitive fun and historical arguments to defend their position, with MTSU on the defensive and the Irish as the negation.

Competing in the U.S. was a new experience for the Irish.

“America’s quite different politically to Ireland, so debating in an environment that’s so different is very interesting,” Ward said.

The debate not only allows both teams to experience each other’s unique debating styles but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, allowing debaters to gain a deeper understanding of the opposing team’s culture.

After the competition, as MTSU students discussed Tennessee’s recent LGBTQ+ legislation, including the drag ban, the Irish team listened with curiosity and confusion.

“But who defines what’s the opposite sex?” Boyce said, highlighting the contrast between the U.S. and Ireland, where citizens can legally change their gender on government documents and are protected by equality laws.

