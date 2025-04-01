The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber

Noah McLane and Jenene GroverApril 1, 2025
Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint. (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)

The Murfreesboro Police Department and Middle Tennessee State University Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. on April 1.

Police described the man with reddish hair and a beard as wearing a black hoodie, pants, sunglasses and gloves. MPD said he ran toward The Grove apartment complex. Despite The Grove being referred to as student housing, the apartments are out of the MTSU police’s jurisdiction. They are still assisting with K-9 units. MPD requested anyone who sees the man to call 615-849-2673.

“It was a little scary to see that many cop cars in one place,” said Wren Miller, an MTSU student studying theater education who often visits his fiancee at The Grove.

Miller also worked at the Dollar General in 2024 and said this was the second armed robbery in a year. 

MTPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Patrick Fajardo urged students who live near The Grove to follow Murfreesboro PD on social media for updates.

“If you see something, say something,” Fajardo said. “Give [MPD] a call on their non-emergency line if you see something suspicious.”

Murfreesboro residents can also sign up for emergency alerts through CivicReady.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
Buttons from a Turning Point USA meeting in the MTSU Student Union on March 20, 2025.
Turning Point USA and Young Democratic Socialists of America agree on one thing: media bias
Protesters attended a Tennessee House committee meeting that debated a bill about the education of undocumented K-12 students. (Photo by Hannah Carley)
Tennessee General Assembly passes bill affecting K-12 education for undocumented children
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee State House committee passes bill to tax vapes and ban non-FDA-approved nicotine products
Turning Point USA held an event with Daily Wire reporter Spencer Lindquist as a speaker on March 20, 2025, on MTSU's campus. (Photo by Olivia Summers)
Turning Point USA hosts Daily Wire reporter at MTSU to talk about mass immigration
Copies of "The Anxious Generation" book by Jonathan Haidt, the subject of a lecture held on March 6 by Murfreesboro City Schools, in conjunction with the College of Liberal Arts and Read to Succeed. (Photo by Kameron Scott)
MTSU will adopt initiative next semester promoting less technology use and reconnecting with community
Protestors gather outside of the James Union Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
MTSU students protest Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority speaker for Tennessee Drivers Union
More in Featured
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A team consisting of of MTSU Photo Society students and Vanderbilt University photography students pauses during a camera obscura build at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 28, 2025.
MTSU Photo Society shines new light on antiquated technology
MTSU's James Union building just before economist Arthur Laffer spoke to students and community members on March 26, 2025.
MTSU College of Business hosts former presidential financial advisor to talk about Trump-era economics
MTSU dance students leap into action at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 28, 2025.
Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala
MTSU for Palestine partnered with 615 for Palestine and MTSU's YSDA to bring an exhibit on Palestinian history to MTSU's Student Union on April 19, 2024.
MTSU student group supporting Palestine to make resurgence this spring
MTSU's Ta'Mia Scott (left) and Jestin Porter (right) enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 25, 2025.
MTSU's Ta'Mia Scott and Jestin Porter enter transfer portal
More in News
A sign for the blood drive on March 26, 2025 at the James E. Walker library.
Red Cross holds blood drive to save lives at MTSU
Rob Fitzpatrick speaks during the Irish Times National Debate Team's turn in their debate against MTSU on March 20, 2025.
MTSU welcomes Irish Times Debate Champions for 10th year of competition
MT OneStop holds the financial aid office in MTSU's Student Services and Admissions Center. (Photo by Taylor Lawson)
MTSU students may experience financial aid changes after Department of Education Executive Order
The Student Union Ballroom decorated with balloons and posters advertising Rutherford County Schools' STEM Expo on March 22, 2025 at MTSU.
Young women and girls showcase their work at RCS STEM Expo at MTSU
Local Musicians preform classical Persian music at the Nowruz celebration in MTSU's James Union Building on March 22, 2025.
MTSU brings community together with second annual Nowruz celebration
The MTSU Student Government Association hosted an MTV-inspired event at the campus recreation center on March 19, 2025. (Photo by Wren Bailey).
MTSU Student Government Association sponsors MTV-inspired event for Student Appreciation Week
About the Contributors
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being “A Secret History” by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber