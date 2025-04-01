Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber

The Murfreesboro Police Department and Middle Tennessee State University Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. on April 1.

Police described the man with reddish hair and a beard as wearing a black hoodie, pants, sunglasses and gloves. MPD said he ran toward The Grove apartment complex. Despite The Grove being referred to as student housing, the apartments are out of the MTSU police’s jurisdiction. They are still assisting with K-9 units. MPD requested anyone who sees the man to call 615-849-2673.

“It was a little scary to see that many cop cars in one place,” said Wren Miller, an MTSU student studying theater education who often visits his fiancee at The Grove.

Miller also worked at the Dollar General in 2024 and said this was the second armed robbery in a year.

MTPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Patrick Fajardo urged students who live near The Grove to follow Murfreesboro PD on social media for updates.

“If you see something, say something,” Fajardo said. “Give [MPD] a call on their non-emergency line if you see something suspicious.”

Murfreesboro residents can also sign up for emergency alerts through CivicReady.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

