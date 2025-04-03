The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Day one of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer safe spaces, films and advocacy

Victoria Stone, ReporterApril 3, 2025
The 2025 LGBT Plus College Conference’s theme is “All Identities: Driving Change.” (Graphic courtesy of MTSU’s website)

Day one of the LGBT Plus College Conference succeeded despite the gloomy weather. During the day, professionals in the community informed attendees in keynotes and meetings, and by nighttime, organizers played films for everyone to watch as a community.

The conference had many setbacks on the first day, mainly due to severe weather sweeping through Middle Tennessee, leading to low attendance. Despite this, the energy remained high. Organizers offered attendees coloring kits with a stress ball to let their creativity flow.

Lore/tta LeMaster (she/they) delivered a powerful lecture and performance presentation “Glitter and Razorblades,” and Chelsea D. Liddell, the program manager for student inclusion in the office of multicultural affairs at the University of Memphis talked to the conference about queer safe spaces.

After lunch, it was back to learning about being LGBTQ+ in the workplace. Tennessee Pride Chambers talked about employee resource groups, and community professionals engaged with the audience on advocating for oneself in the workplace.

To wind down, the Tennessee Pride Chamber hosted a brief reception with light refreshments. Associate professor of video and film productions Allie Sultan handpicked many films for the audience to enjoy after the reception.

Day two offers many more sessions and community-building activities, like a documentary presentation and a game night.

Friday, April 4, 2025, highlights 

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Asian American X NonBinary

Panel discussion on the lack of LGBTQ+ awareness through an Asian American lens.

11-1 p.m. – Documentary Keynote Presentation and Discussion – “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story” 

A lunch and learn screening of “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,” followed by a discussion with T. Minton, Andrenne Major Douglas, Vonnie Crawford and two of Jackie Shane’s nieces.

1:15-2:30 p.m. – Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training

A training session on recognizing warning signs and connecting with people in crisis led by Linda Williams.

2:45-4:00 p.m. – Building Trust with Institutions 

A discussion addressing concerns on MTSU’s campus led by representatives from Counseling Services, Health Services, Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, Student Affairs and Academic Affairs.

6:00 p.m. – LGBT Plus College Conference Game Night 

Socialize and relax with other conference attendees hosted by psychology professor William Langston.

Day one of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer safe spaces, films and advocacy