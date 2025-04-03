The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Korean Club at MTSU receives sponsorship from global tire manufacturer

DeAsia Powell, ReporterApril 3, 2025
The MTSU Korean Club poses with representatives from Hankook Tire on March 19, 2025 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

On March 19, global Korean Tire manufacturer Hankook Tire surprised the MTSU Korean Club with a $2,500 sponsorship at their on-campus career panel.

Hankook formed a tight bond with the Korean Club after discovering the club’s interest in Korean culture and offered mentorship in career development. Korean Club executives adored the resources Hankook shared with their community regarding culture and career development.

“We are using the scholarship to fulfill a goal of making a trip to South Korea next year, around the summer,” Aisha Karanustafic, the club’s former vice president, said. ”So that’s why we are partnering with multiple Korean businesses … Old officers and members had the chance to go to Korea at the peak of COVID, and we want to allow the new members an opportunity to go as well.”

During the panel, speakers Aslee Knight and James Pual from Hankook introduced themselves and gave a presentation on the operations and visions of expanding their global businesses and community. Tennessee has a large Korean community, so Hankook placed their only plant in Clarksville, Tennessee.

(From left to right) Zoe Garcia, Ashari Leonard, Cindy Garcia-Gonzales, Dr. Jasmin Kwon, Madelyn King, Sam Lipton, Yeidalis Guzman and Aisha Karamustafic stand in front of Hankook Tires on March 19, 2025.

Hankook Tire is one of the top five manufacturers of tires that decided to expand their business on a global scale and come to Tennessee after discovering the “fertile soil.” The company brings billions of dollars to the state and creates thousands of jobs for Koreans and Tennesseeans, Korean Club executives said.

Collaborations between the Korean Club and Hankook Tire began last fall after the club invited them to speak at a meeting. Later in the semester, Hankook invited students and faculty to an onsite tour in Clarksville as a “thank-you” for the partnership. There, students learned about Korean business culture, cross-cultural communication in a career setting and recruitment. They also witnessed the production process first-hand. 

The company sent representatives to MTSU to speak with students who missed the site tour last fall.

“Though there’s a lot of diversity here in the local community, you feel like there’s not much involvement,” Karanustafic said. “The [club] wants to improve that for the community of Murfreesboro.”

The club is involved with the community by hosting language lessons and self-study groups. They also teach students about Korean food and cultural activities, including the Korean lunar new year, Seollal, and Thanksgiving, Chuseok.

The MTSU Korean Club strives to enhance the presence of Korean culture in the local community. Members partner with local Korean businesses and reach out to let them know that there’s a club that wants more of the culture in Murfreesboro, club president Cindy Garcia-Gonzales said.

The club also advocates for MTSU to develop a Korean language course. This will help foster academic, personal and career development amongst students, Karanustafic said.

Members intend to use the sponsorship money to travel to South Korea next year, motivating them to partner with more businesses that can donate.

“It’s very beneficial to have a cross-cultural mutual understanding of language in the workplace,” Garcia-Gonzales said. “They not only talk about their Korean businesses, but they explain the opportunities and recruitment for graduate students if they want to pursue careers with them.” 

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee state Senate subcommittee passes legislation about undocumented K-12 students
Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint. (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber
Buttons from a Turning Point USA meeting in the MTSU Student Union on March 20, 2025.
Turning Point USA and Young Democratic Socialists of America agree on one thing: media bias
Protesters attended a Tennessee House committee meeting that debated a bill about the education of undocumented K-12 students. (Photo by Hannah Carley)
Tennessee General Assembly passes bill affecting K-12 education for undocumented children
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee State House committee passes bill to tax vapes and ban non-FDA-approved nicotine products
Turning Point USA held an event with Daily Wire reporter Spencer Lindquist as a speaker on March 20, 2025, on MTSU's campus. (Photo by Olivia Summers)
Turning Point USA hosts Daily Wire reporter at MTSU to talk about mass immigration
More in News
MT Lambda
MTSU LGBT Plus College Conference events for April 3
Robert Ford answered student questions after his talk about foreign affairs career paths in the Business and Aerospace Building on April 2, 2025.
MTSU hosts former U.S. ambassador to talk about career paths in the Middle East
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A sign for the blood drive on March 26, 2025 at the James E. Walker library.
Red Cross holds blood drive to save lives at MTSU
MTSU's James Union building just before economist Arthur Laffer spoke to students and community members on March 26, 2025.
MTSU College of Business hosts former presidential financial advisor to talk about Trump-era economics
MTSU for Palestine partnered with 615 for Palestine and MTSU's YSDA to bring an exhibit on Palestinian history to MTSU's Student Union on April 19, 2024.
MTSU student group supporting Palestine to make resurgence this spring
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Korean Club at MTSU receives sponsorship from global tire manufacturer