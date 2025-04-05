“Hands Off!” protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce

Frustration with the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency bled out into the streets as hundreds of protesters from dozens of local organizations rallied on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 5, one of hundreds of “Hands Off!” protests planned nationwide.

Protesters left the library’s parking garage and marched down Church Street, then lined Broad Street and chanted for a full hour before turning onto Vine Street to complete the loop. American, Ukrainian, Pride and anti-fascist flags lined the sidewalk for almost a block.

One energetic demonstrator and self-avowed “old hippie,” Marilyn Patterson, called out her alma mater, MTSU, for not doing more to stand up against the Trump administration. Patterson got her undergraduate and graduate degrees in English from MTSU and said she was disappointed in the lack of action from students and administration.

“A shame on my institution,” Patterson said. “They need to have marches; [students] need to stand up. We have dictators that [have taken] over our country. We were already great. We’re not going to make it better by doing what [Trump] is doing.”

The crowd looked different from those at other protests that have sprung up around Middle Tennessee since January. The majority of attendees were close to retirement age.

Dan Harris, who is nearing retirement age, said he was there today because of the stock market but has been protesting against Trump since his first term in office.

“I would like to see it back where it was when Biden was president,” Harris said.

On April 2, a day Trump called “Liberation Day,” the United States enacted sweeping tariffs on more than 60 countries. Trump introduced the tariffs because of a “lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships, disparate tariff rates and non-tariff barriers, and U.S. trading partners’ economic policies that suppress domestic wages and consumption,” according to the White House website.

Indivisible, a “volunteer-run, non-partisan, and progressive” organization that “advocates for First Amendment rights, rule of law, and the Constitution,” organized Saturday’s “Hands Off!” protest, according to a flyer for the rally.

Susan Myers-Shirk, a volunteer and an organizer of today’s rally and march, said 120 people registered, but more than 250 people attended.

Cars honked in support as they drove, some who passed yelled slurs and a truck tried to “roll coal” (deliberately causing black smoke to eject from a vehicle’s exhaust, which can be noxious) onto protesters — twice.

Diana Buchanan, a mother holding a small Ukrainian flag, said she was there because of “this awful thing that’s going on with the United States.”

One attendee, 79-year-old Luther Ludwig, who can remember presidents as far back as Dwight Eisenhower, said there has never been anything like what Trump and Musk are doing in the history of the Union.

The last time the United States introduced tariffs as sweeping as Trump’s was the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930. The act raised import duties to protect American farmers from cheap, international goods but ended up straining the global economic climate at the beginning of the Great Depression.

“Don’t sit idle,” Ludwig said to young people. “Express yourself and pay attention to what is really happening, and don’t feel like you have to conform to what the crowd says.”

After the protest, despite dark clouds teasing the city with rain, Myers-Shrink beamed with pleasure at how big the turnout was.

“I’m probably supposed to say something about success probably,” Myers-Shirk said. “But what I’m feeling right now is relief. I feel like it went really well and that people had a good chance to build community and express themselves. I think that’s really important.”

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.