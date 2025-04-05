Protestors line NW Broad street in Murfreesboro with flags and homemade signs on April 5, 2025.
Protestors line NW Broad street in Murfreesboro with flags and homemade signs on April 5, 2025.
Noah McLane
Categories:

“Hands Off!” protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce

Byline photo of Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
April 5, 2025

Frustration with the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency bled out into the streets as hundreds of protesters from dozens of local organizations rallied on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 5, one of hundreds of “Hands Off!” protests planned nationwide.

Protestors carry signs down S Church Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Aril 5, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Protesters left the library’s parking garage and marched down Church Street, then lined Broad Street and chanted for a full hour before turning onto Vine Street to complete the loop. American, Ukrainian, Pride and anti-fascist flags lined the sidewalk for almost a block.

One energetic demonstrator and self-avowed “old hippie,” Marilyn Patterson, called out her alma mater, MTSU, for not doing more to stand up against the Trump administration. Patterson got her undergraduate and graduate degrees in English from MTSU and said she was disappointed in the lack of action from students and administration.

“A shame on my institution,” Patterson said. “They need to have marches; [students] need to stand up. We have dictators that [have taken] over our country. We were already great. We’re not going to make it better by doing what [Trump] is doing.” 

The crowd looked different from those at other protests that have sprung up around Middle Tennessee since January. The majority of attendees were close to retirement age. 

Diane Abner, Janie Nowell and Angie Altmyer hold up signs along NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Dan Harris, who is nearing retirement age, said he was there today because of the stock market but has been protesting against Trump since his first term in office. 

“I would like to see it back where it was when Biden was president,” Harris said.

On April 2, a day Trump called “Liberation Day,” the United States enacted sweeping tariffs on more than 60 countries. Trump introduced the tariffs because of a “lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships, disparate tariff rates and non-tariff barriers, and U.S. trading partners’ economic policies that suppress domestic wages and consumption,” according to the White House website.

Indivisible, a “volunteer-run, non-partisan, and progressive” organization that “advocates for First Amendment rights, rule of law, and the Constitution,” organized Saturday’s “Hands Off!” protest, according to a flyer for the rally.  

Susan Myers-Shirk, a volunteer and an organizer of today’s rally and march, said 120 people registered, but more than 250 people attended.

Cars honked in support as they drove, some who passed yelled slurs and a truck tried to “roll coal” (deliberately causing black smoke to eject from a vehicle’s exhaust, which can be noxious) onto protesters — twice.

Luther Ludwig holds up a sign on S Church Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Aril 5, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Diana Buchanan, a mother holding a small Ukrainian flag, said she was there because of “this awful thing that’s going on with the United States.”

One attendee, 79-year-old Luther Ludwig, who can remember presidents as far back as Dwight Eisenhower, said there has never been anything like what Trump and Musk are doing in the history of the Union. 

The last time the United States introduced tariffs as sweeping as Trump’s was the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930. The act raised import duties to protect American farmers from cheap, international goods but ended up straining the global economic climate at the beginning of the Great Depression.

“Don’t sit idle,” Ludwig said to young people. “Express yourself and pay attention to what is really happening, and don’t feel like you have to conform to what the crowd says.” 

Luther Ludwig and his wife Susan hold up their signs on S Church Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5, 2025. (Noah McLane)

After the protest, despite dark clouds teasing the city with rain, Myers-Shrink beamed with pleasure at how big the turnout was.

“I’m probably supposed to say something about success probably,” Myers-Shirk said. “But what I’m feeling right now is relief. I feel like it went really well and that people had a good chance to build community and express themselves. I think that’s really important.”

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
The MTSU Korean Club poses with representatives from Hankook Tire on March 19, 2025 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Korean Club at MTSU receives sponsorship from global tire manufacturer
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee state Senate subcommittee passes legislation about undocumented K-12 students
Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint. (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber
Buttons from a Turning Point USA meeting in the MTSU Student Union on March 20, 2025.
Turning Point USA and Young Democratic Socialists of America agree on one thing: media bias
Protesters attended a Tennessee House committee meeting that debated a bill about the education of undocumented K-12 students. (Photo by Hannah Carley)
Tennessee General Assembly passes bill affecting K-12 education for undocumented children
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee State House committee passes bill to tax vapes and ban non-FDA-approved nicotine products
More in Featured
A woman sits in the yard in "The Woman in the Yard." (Image courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Psycho-emotional horror sits outside the door in 'The Woman in the Yard'
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
MT One Stop's table for financial Literacy Month in the Student Union on March 2, 2025.
MTSU Department of Economics celebrates Financial Literacy Month with games, speakers, $10,000 in scholarships
MTSU's Jlynn Counter (left) on March 14 and Camryn Weston (right) on Feb. 22 enter the NCAA transfer portal on April 3, 2025.
Report: Camryn Weston and Jlynn Counter of MTSU men’s basketball enter transfer portal
Robert Ford answered student questions after his talk about foreign affairs career paths in the Business and Aerospace Building on April 2, 2025.
MTSU hosts former U.S. ambassador to talk about career paths in the Middle East
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening
More in News
Daria Rabotkina at MTSU's Keyboard Artist Series in Hinton Music Hall on April 4, 2025.
MTSU hosts pianist Daria Rabotkina for Nashville International Piano Competition opening recital
A panel of campus leaders spoke at the LGBT Plus College Conference on April 4, 2025, in the MTSU Student Union.
Day two of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer Asian Americans, MTSU LGBTQ+ students and a game night
The 2025 LGBT Plus College Conference's theme is "All Identities: Driving Change." (Graphic courtesy of MTSU's website)
Day one of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer safe spaces, films and advocacy
A Progress Pride flag. (Photo courtesy of MT Lambda)
MTSU LGBT Plus College Conference events for April 3
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A sign for the blood drive on March 26, 2025 at the James E. Walker library.
Red Cross holds blood drive to save lives at MTSU
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
“Hands Off!” protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce