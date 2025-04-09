The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Measles is coming back in the US. Is MTSU prepared?

Jenene Grover, News editorApril 9, 2025
J. Intintoli
MTSU Health Services nurse practitioner Kendra Todd administers the Moderna vaccine to Vickie Bailey at MTSU on March 10, 2021.

At the end of February, the United States saw its first measles-related death in a decade. Nearly a month later, Tennessee confirmed its first measles case on March 21 — right in Rutherford County.

With a measles case in close proximity to MTSU, health officials are keeping a close eye on the spread. However, because of MTSU’s immunization policies, they remain unconcerned.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause a rash, fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes and Koplik’s spots. Measles can be deadly for at-risk groups, including young children and the elderly.

The disease spreads through an infected person’s coughs, sneezes or droplets that can hang in the air for approximately one hour or last on a surface for several hours.

“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re in a classroom with somebody who has measles, it’s close to 100% chance you’ll get it,” Dr. Eric Clark, the medical director of MTSU Student Health Services, said. “That’s how contagious it is.”

To protect against measles, doctors recommend administering the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine about a year after a child is born. It’s generally given in two doses: the first at 12-15 months and the second at 4-6 years old. 

Many public schools require children to have the MMR vaccine to enroll, including schools in Tennessee since 1967. Because of the mass immunization movement at the end of the 20th century, measles was declared eliminated in 2000 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unlike eradication, elimination is the limited spread of a disease in a specific geographic area; it does not mean that all cases are gone, just that they are severely limited.

“The MMR vaccine works great,” Clark said. “If you’ve got two MMR vaccines, it would be very difficult for you to get measles. If there’s ever a really bad outbreak on a college campus, sometimes they’ll talk about a third one. But immunity is excellent.”

MTSU is no different than other Tennessee public schools in requiring full-time students to have the MMR and Varicella (chicken pox) vaccines. There are religious exemptions from the vaccinations, though, and part-time MTSU students are not required to have the vaccines (though the MTSU Health Center still recommends it).

MTSU Health Services in the campus Rec Center. (Photo from Sidelines archive)

“I respect anybody’s opinion, and people have different reasons why they choose to do things,” MTSU Student Health Center director Richard Chapman said. “And why do they choose to wear a seat belt or not wear a seat belt? Whether they wear a helmet when they ride a bike or not … People make their own decisions.”

Some MTSU students have similar views on vaccines and people’s decisions to abstain from them. Freshman nursing student Ceandra Reynolds believes that students should make the right decisions for themselves, and that the current religious exemptions at MTSU are reasonable.

“I don’t think vaccines should be forced on anyone,” Reynolds said. “If you don’t want to vaccinate, that’s your American right. You don’t have to do that. As far as going to school and being around others, just know … what you could possibly attract and what you could possibly give others, which can be very harmful to yourself and other people.”

In the event of an outbreak, the MTSU Student Health Center plans to work closely with the Tennessee Department of Health on matters such as contact tracing and immunization, Chapman said. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the health center staff became more accustomed to outbreak procedures.

Junior interactive media student Terrell Williams is worried about a measles outbreak because of the anti-vaccination movement.

Anti-vaxxers, those who follow the anti-vaccination movement, generally believe that vaccines can cause a myriad of health issues. The MMR vaccine anti-vax movement originally stemmed from a debunked 1998 study that linked vaccinations with autism. The study became well-known, and public figures, including Jim Carrey and current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., used their large platforms to further perpetuate the retracted research.

Kennedy recently praised an anti-vax doctor in Texas for treating “some 300 measles-stricken Mennonite children” with aerosolized budesonide and clarithromycin. However, on that same trip to Texas, he paid a visit to the family of a child who died from measles, during which he said that the MMR vaccine was the most effective way to treat the disease.

The anti-vax movement is especially prevalent in places including Tennessee and Texas, Williams said.

Tennessee led in MMR vaccinations until recent years, when religious exemptions grew from 1.8% to 3.4% from 2020 to 2024. Fully vaccinated kindergarteners — those who received all required vaccines for public school — dropped from 95.2% in 2020 to 92.8% in 2023. To maintain elimination in the U.S., vaccination rates should stay above 95%, according to a National Library of Medicine study.

Connor Sandel, a junior accounting major, shared similar beliefs to Williams. He connected the increase of measles to the increase of anti-vaxxers.

“The anti-vax movement is right in line with measles coming back,” Sandel said. “That’s definitely a little bit of an easy correlation to draw there, especially in Texas, where that opinion is quite rampant.”

Even though Williams and Sandel think the measles outbreak is connected to the anti-vax movement, they believe that students should be able to make their own decisions about their health, agreeing with the current MTSU policies on vaccine requirements.

I think it’s important to have that, but I also think that the people that have reasons for it, like religious reasons, should be respected for that,” Williams said. “Especially if the people with the vaccines won’t necessarily be affected. And if you believe in something like that, I believe you should have the right.”

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
A Piper Seminole PA-44 sits on the runway at the Shelbyville Municipal Airport. (Photo by Noah McLane)
Recent crashes prompt discussions of airplane safety at MTSU
MTSU held the LGBT Plus College Conference in the Student Union building, with the final day on April 5, 2025.
Day three of LGBT Plus College Conference: Awards, Lavender Closet and graduation
Daria Rabotkina at MTSU's Keyboard Artist Series in Hinton Music Hall on April 4, 2025.
MTSU hosts pianist Daria Rabotkina for Nashville International Piano Competition opening recital
A panel of campus leaders spoke at the LGBT Plus College Conference on April 4, 2025, in the MTSU Student Union.
Day two of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer Asian Americans, MTSU LGBTQ+ students and a game night
MT One Stop's table for financial Literacy Month in the Student Union on March 2, 2025.
MTSU Department of Economics celebrates Financial Literacy Month with games, speakers, $10,000 in scholarships
The 2025 LGBT Plus College Conference's theme is "All Identities: Driving Change." (Graphic courtesy of MTSU's website)
Day one of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer safe spaces, films and advocacy
More in Featured
Nick McDevitt looks on as the Blue Raiders face UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
BREAKING: MTSU signs men's basketball head coach Nick McDevitt to three-year extension
Freshman pitcher Leila Ammon (left) and third baseman Jana Want at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 28 and March 1, 2025.
Freshmen Jana Want and Leila Ammon stepping up for MTSU softball
Protest signs in Centennial Park in Nashville on April 5, 2025.
Nashville 'Hands Off' protest unites next-gen protesters and seasoned advocates
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce
A woman sits in the yard in "The Woman in the Yard." (Image courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Psycho-emotional horror sits outside the door in 'The Woman in the Yard'
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
More in News
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
Photo gallery: 'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro and Nashville
The MTSU Korean Club poses with representatives from Hankook Tire on March 19, 2025 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Korean Club at MTSU receives sponsorship from global tire manufacturer
A Progress Pride flag. (Photo courtesy of MT Lambda)
MTSU LGBT Plus College Conference events for April 3
Robert Ford answered student questions after his talk about foreign affairs career paths in the Business and Aerospace Building on April 2, 2025.
MTSU hosts former U.S. ambassador to talk about career paths in the Middle East
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee state Senate subcommittee passes legislation about undocumented K-12 students
Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint. (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber
About the Contributor
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being “A Secret History” by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Measles is coming back in the US. Is MTSU prepared?