The spirit of the ‘80s haunts Hop Springs’ annual costume party

Feature photo by Bailey Brantingham

Story by Bailey Brantingham

Mullets, legwarmers and neon tutus crowded Hop Springs Friday night as nostalgia seekers gathered for the venue’s annual ‘80s costume party.

Decked-out attendees arrived under the glow of the Hop Springs string lights to unleash their inner maniacs to the hits of one of the raddest, flashiest and danciest decades in history.

Before the party started, guests walked the patio to admire retro gothic portraits and handmade jewelry from local vendors. Costumed partygoers casually glanced around the lawn to scope out competition for the costume contest later in the night.

Lashon Miller and Ben Wilkinson attended as a nerd and Dudley “Booger” Dawson from “Revenge of the Nerds.”

“We were just excited that there was a Halloween event going on in Murfreesboro,” Miller said. “There’s not a whole lot, I don’t feel like, for Halloween. For a big college town there’s a surprisingly low amount of events.”

Hop Springs general manager Miranda Adams organized the event for the crowd who doesn’t usually get to party on Halloween.

“This is more of the Halloween party that adults don’t usually get, because it’s now tailored to children,” Adams said. “This was meant for adults … it’s their night to get out.”

‘80s tribute band Mixtape drew the crowd inside at 8 p.m., emerging in a blur of skinny jeans and messy, fan-blown wigs. Dougy Fresh and Bon Jody led the band as they opened with Autograph’s “Turn Up the Radio.”

The band turned back time with an ‘80s glam metal-heavy setlist, while also weaving in hits from artists like Cutting Crew and Peter Gabriel.

The crowd cuts footloose at Hop Springs’ ’80s costume party in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)

“Here’s a little something for you folks that might be a little … delinquent,” Fresh said as he introduced “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds.

About halfway through the show, Jody paused his keyboarding to take a selfie with some partiers during Mötley Crüe’s “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” which was followed by a “Footloose” audience flash mob.

Following a Def Leppard “Hysteria” serenade, the band paused the music to emcee the costume contest.

Throughout the show, Hop Springs bartenders handed out a total of seven poker chips to the best-dressed partiers. The lineup ranged from a gremlin, to Alvin (minus the Chipmunks) to an out-of-place Napoleon Dynamite.

The band used a decibel meter to gauge audience sound level during each costume introduction, crowning the winner based on the loudest cheers. Partiers shouted accolades as each costume was recognized, while Napoleon Dynamite’s introduction received various shouts of “Wrong decade!”

1970s and ’80s Michael Jacksons lead the crowd to “She’s a Beauty” by The Tubes at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)

“Watching the crowd cheer and choose for us is what I like to see,” Adams said. “I don’t want the bartenders to choose, I don’t want Hop Springs to choose. I want the people attending to make the choice.”

After a narrow competition, Mixtape crowned two competitors as the winners. The duo of 1970s and ‘80s Michael Jacksons received their first-place prize in the form of Hop Springs gift certificates.

The band got back on track following the contest with The Tubes’ “She’s A Beauty,” followed by Bon Jody in his natural element during a performance of Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name.”

After a bit of Billy Idol and Beastie Boys, Mixtape ended the night with the somber yet striking “Purple Rain” by Prince.

Stevie Nicks, Tom Cruise and various other ‘80s icon cosplayers in attendance exited the venue, leaving the comfort of the tubular decade behind and driving the dusty Hop Springs dirt road back to 2024.

Although the trends of the ‘80s are now decades out of date, those most comfortable in neon, denim and spandex can return to party all night long when Hop Springs’ annual ‘80s costume party makes its way back next October.

Bailey Brantingham is the Lead Lifestyles Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

