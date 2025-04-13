The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU’s ROTC celebrates 75 years of excellence

Olivia Summers, ReporterApril 13, 2025
Olivia Summers
Retired U.S. Army Col. Charles Loyd “Charlie” Pigg and Cadet Battalion Commander George Jouny cut into the celebration cake with a saber at MTSU’s Veteran Memorial on April 10, 2025.

Current students and alumni gathered at the MTSU Veterans Memorial on campus Thursday for an inspiring ceremony commemorating 75 years of the Army Recruiting Officers’ Training Corps program.

The celebration included a brief history of the Military Science Department at MTSU delivered by Retired Major General Max Haston, Tennessee’s 75th Adjutant General, as well as two inductions into the MTSU’s ROTC Hall of Fame: Retired Colonel Joseph M. (Jay) Harmon III and Retired Lieutenant Colonel Meg Kelm.

“There is no way to tell our story in just a few minutes… if we could all write it down, it’d be volumes,” Haston said. “75 years from now, I hope there will be a ceremony held right here at this exact spot, honoring the men and women who have come through this program.”

He also said that these past 75 years are only a preview of what is to come.

Laminated copies of “Sidelines”, to be buried in a time capsule near by MTSU Army ROTC on display at MTSU on April 10, 2025. (Olivia Summers)

The program was established on April 3, 1950, with only 93 cadets and has produced over 1,600 U.S. military officers.

It was also ranked as the No. 1 program in the nation in 1978, 2001, and 2006.

Newly appointed to MTSU’s ROTC Hall of Fame, retired Col. Harmon served the country for 47 years both in and out of uniform and achieved Tier 2 SES rank, a two-star civilian, as well as being the former deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

Harmon said that ROTC encouraged his personal growth and gave him resilience, which he believes is the “key to life.”

A newspaper and other items buried by ROTC cadets in 2005, dug up and displayed on April 10, 2025. (Olivia Summers)

Also appointed to the Hall of Fame, retired LTC Kelm is the director for counterintelligence at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. She is also a tier-one defense intelligence senior executive, making her the highest-ranking woman commissioned through the university’s ROTC program.

Kelm attended MTSU on an ROTC scholarship and is thankful to the program for how it shaped her. 

“It is indeed a great day to be a blue raider,” said Kelm.

House Joint Resolution 101, signed by Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton at MTSU on April 10, 2025. (Olivia Summers)

The celebration also included a time capsule buried by the program in 2005 and dug up this week. It included newspapers, a can of Coke, tins of tobacco, and other items.

“It’s interesting to see people from the past, to see the history of MTSU’s ROTC… I feel part of a culture that has been around for so long,” Maxwell Kawaler, a current battalion cadet executive officer, said. 

Another time capsule, this one not yet buried, was on display as well, including laminated Sidelines articles, letters to future cadets, and Tennessee’s House of Representatives House Joint Resolution No. 101, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the program.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Philosopher Linda Alcoff speaks about cultural racism in the College of Education on April 11, 2025.
Philosopher brings talk on cultural racism to MTSU
Former L.A. Times reporter Sam Quinones spoke about his best-selling books and the opioid crisis on April 7, 2025, on MTSU's campus.
Sam Quinones speaks at MTSU about community being key in fight against opioids
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms
University Provost Mark Byrnes spoke to a joint session of the Student Government Association on April 10, 2025, at MTSU.
Four MTSU student visas revoked
MTSU Health Services nurse practitioner Kendra Todd administers the Moderna vaccine to Vickie Bailey at MTSU on March 10, 2021.
Measles is coming back in the US. Is MTSU prepared?
A Piper Seminole PA-44 sits on the runway at the Shelbyville Municipal Airport. (Photo by Noah McLane)
Recent crashes prompt discussions of airplane safety at MTSU
More in Featured
MTSU tight end Hunter Tipton celebrates a touchdown during the Blue Raider Showcase at Floyd Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Three takeaways from MTSU football's spring showcase
Partynextdoor featured in promotion for his work "Partypack." Photo courtesy of Warner Records Press.
Partynextdoor set to headline MTSU's 2025 Signature Event concert
Nick McDevitt looks on as the Blue Raiders face UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
BREAKING: MTSU signs men's basketball head coach Nick McDevitt to three-year extension
Freshman pitcher Leila Ammon (left) and third baseman Jana Want at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 28 and March 1, 2025.
Freshmen Jana Want and Leila Ammon stepping up for MTSU softball
Protest signs in Centennial Park in Nashville on April 5, 2025.
Nashville 'Hands Off' protest unites next-gen protesters and seasoned advocates
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce
More in News
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board votes to remove 16 more books, ending months-long review process
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
Photo gallery: 'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro and Nashville
MTSU held the LGBT Plus College Conference in the Student Union building, with the final day on April 5, 2025.
Day three of LGBT Plus College Conference: Awards, Lavender Closet and graduation
Daria Rabotkina at MTSU's Keyboard Artist Series in Hinton Music Hall on April 4, 2025.
MTSU hosts pianist Daria Rabotkina for Nashville International Piano Competition opening recital
A panel of campus leaders spoke at the LGBT Plus College Conference on April 4, 2025, in the MTSU Student Union.
Day two of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer Asian Americans, MTSU LGBTQ+ students and a game night
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU’s ROTC celebrates 75 years of excellence