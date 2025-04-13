MTSU’s ROTC celebrates 75 years of excellence

Current students and alumni gathered at the MTSU Veterans Memorial on campus Thursday for an inspiring ceremony commemorating 75 years of the Army Recruiting Officers’ Training Corps program.

The celebration included a brief history of the Military Science Department at MTSU delivered by Retired Major General Max Haston, Tennessee’s 75th Adjutant General, as well as two inductions into the MTSU’s ROTC Hall of Fame: Retired Colonel Joseph M. (Jay) Harmon III and Retired Lieutenant Colonel Meg Kelm.

“There is no way to tell our story in just a few minutes… if we could all write it down, it’d be volumes,” Haston said. “75 years from now, I hope there will be a ceremony held right here at this exact spot, honoring the men and women who have come through this program.”

He also said that these past 75 years are only a preview of what is to come.

The program was established on April 3, 1950, with only 93 cadets and has produced over 1,600 U.S. military officers.

It was also ranked as the No. 1 program in the nation in 1978, 2001, and 2006.

Newly appointed to MTSU’s ROTC Hall of Fame, retired Col. Harmon served the country for 47 years both in and out of uniform and achieved Tier 2 SES rank, a two-star civilian, as well as being the former deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

Harmon said that ROTC encouraged his personal growth and gave him resilience, which he believes is the “key to life.”

Also appointed to the Hall of Fame, retired LTC Kelm is the director for counterintelligence at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. She is also a tier-one defense intelligence senior executive, making her the highest-ranking woman commissioned through the university’s ROTC program.

Kelm attended MTSU on an ROTC scholarship and is thankful to the program for how it shaped her.

“It is indeed a great day to be a blue raider,” said Kelm.

The celebration also included a time capsule buried by the program in 2005 and dug up this week. It included newspapers, a can of Coke, tins of tobacco, and other items.

“It’s interesting to see people from the past, to see the history of MTSU’s ROTC… I feel part of a culture that has been around for so long,” Maxwell Kawaler, a current battalion cadet executive officer, said.

Another time capsule, this one not yet buried, was on display as well, including laminated Sidelines articles, letters to future cadets, and Tennessee’s House of Representatives House Joint Resolution No. 101, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the program.

