The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Turning Point USA hosts ‘Good Luck Charlie’ mom at MTSU to talk about cancel culture and speaking the truth

Olivia Summers, ReporterApril 20, 2025
Noah McLane
Leigh-Allyn Baker speaks to students and community members inside the Keathley University Center theater on April 16, 2025.

MTSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA welcomed Leigh-Allyn Baker, an actress who played Amy Duncan in “Good Luck Charlie” and Ellen in “Will and Grace,” to talk about cancel culture, motherhood, her life in Tennessee and the power of speaking her mind.

A packed Keathley University Center theater welcomed her on April 16 to hear how her opinions on government involvement in public health resulted in her being “canceled,” or when a public figure’s reputation or social standing is damaged after they have said or done something others deem offensive.

In 2020, Baker replied to a post on Twitter, now X, from former President Joe Biden, where he was pictured wearing a mask with the caption “wear a mask.”

No, thank you. It’s not law. Just an overreaching suggestion. But you do you,” Baker replied on her now-deleted profile.

The reply sparked outrage, Baker said. She received death and rape threats, as well as getting accused of being a “homophobic Trump-loving racist.”

“The number one way to get yourself canceled is to pick a fight with big pharma,” Baker said. “I’m just not gonna comply with any medical mandates ever. This is one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. It is not one nation under government with liberty and justice for those who comply.”

Leigh-Allyn Baker starts her speech about motherhood, cancel-culture and Hollywood in the Keathley University Center theater on April 16, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Baker said that she has always stood firm in her beliefs, and she decided to begin speaking out against California’s strict COVID-19 vaccine protocols after her children had physical reactions to their childhood vaccinations.

Her children would die if they got another vaccine, Baker said.

Her two-month-old developed encephalitis, a condition that causes the brain to swell, hours after receiving an unspecified vaccine, Baker said. Since then, both her children have received medical exemptions from vaccines. 

“The fact of the matter is that you should never want to allow the government to have a say in a medical injection in your body,” Baker said.

Baker moved to the south during the COVID-19 pandemic, trading Hollywood for Williamson County, Tennessee.

“I made it 58 days of lockdown, and then I decided ‘I don’t like being told what to do,’ and I wasn’t going to live my life like that,” Baker said.

Baker spoke strongly of her beliefs in a small government, saying she never saw the current political unrest as “us vs. them, left vs. right, Democrat versus Republican … I look at it as ‘we the people’ vs. this tiny group of elites … and I’m on team ‘we the people’.”

During a Q&A, students expressed their admiration for her, thanking her for her role in their childhood as “America’s mom” when she played Amy Duncan.

Carly Ranta, chair of MTSU’s chapter of TPUSA, called it “the perfect night.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
The new LED light screen hangs in the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
Supersized screen brightens Bragg
Kristina Clark answers a question with Student Body President Michai Mosby in the Keathley University Center theater at MTSU on April 14, 2025.
MTSU panel gets blunt about cannabis
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU housing staff receives email about ICE procedures
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas
Xavier Perry looks towards the seated spectators at SWEET Melanin's Squid Games in MTSU's Rec Center on April 10, 2025.
SWEET Melanin gives the green light for 'Squid Games' at MTSU
Rio Ogura flashes a peace sign at a meeting of the World Languages and Cultures Club at MTSU. (Photo courtesy of Austin Gurley)
MTSU’s World Languages and Cultures Club members share global fun without leaving campus
More in Featured
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Murfreesboro vinyl lovers line up for Record Store Day 2025
Trace Phillips pitches against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Injury woes and bullpen struggles hinder MTSU baseball
Ryleigh Taye entertains at an MTSU Sunset Showcase on April 9, 2025.
SPARE Sunset Showcase: MTSU performers shine as the school year winds down
Two MTSU Armored Combat Club combatants face off at MTSU on April 8, 2025.
The knights of Murfreesboro: Armored combat arrives at MTSU
Retired U.S. Army Col. Charles Loyd “Charlie” Pigg and Cadet Battalion Cmdr. George Jouny cut into the celebration cake with a saber at MTSU's Veteran Memorial on April 10, 2025.
MTSU’s ROTC celebrates 75 years of excellence
MTSU tight end Hunter Tipton celebrates a touchdown during the Blue Raider Showcase at Floyd Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Three takeaways from MTSU football's spring showcase
More in News
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
ACLU says RCS book bans violate students’ and authors’ First Amendment rights
Philosopher Linda Martín Alcoff speaks about cultural racism in the College of Education on April 11, 2025.
Philosopher brings talk on cultural racism to MTSU
Former L.A. Times reporter Sam Quinones spoke to MTSU about his best-selling books and the opioid crisis on April 7, 2025.
Sam Quinones speaks at MTSU about community being key in fight against opioids
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms
University Provost Mark Byrnes spoke to a joint session of the Student Government Association on April 10, 2025, at MTSU.
Four MTSU student visas revoked
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Turning Point USA hosts ‘Good Luck Charlie’ mom at MTSU to talk about cancel culture and speaking the truth