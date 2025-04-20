Turning Point USA hosts ‘Good Luck Charlie’ mom at MTSU to talk about cancel culture and speaking the truth

Noah McLane Leigh-Allyn Baker speaks to students and community members inside the Keathley University Center theater on April 16, 2025.

MTSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA welcomed Leigh-Allyn Baker, an actress who played Amy Duncan in “Good Luck Charlie” and Ellen in “Will and Grace,” to talk about cancel culture, motherhood, her life in Tennessee and the power of speaking her mind.

A packed Keathley University Center theater welcomed her on April 16 to hear how her opinions on government involvement in public health resulted in her being “canceled,” or when a public figure’s reputation or social standing is damaged after they have said or done something others deem offensive.

In 2020, Baker replied to a post on Twitter, now X, from former President Joe Biden, where he was pictured wearing a mask with the caption “wear a mask.”

“No, thank you. It’s not law. Just an overreaching suggestion. But you do you,” Baker replied on her now-deleted profile.

The reply sparked outrage, Baker said. She received death and rape threats, as well as getting accused of being a “homophobic Trump-loving racist.”

“The number one way to get yourself canceled is to pick a fight with big pharma,” Baker said. “I’m just not gonna comply with any medical mandates ever. This is one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. It is not one nation under government with liberty and justice for those who comply.”

Baker said that she has always stood firm in her beliefs, and she decided to begin speaking out against California’s strict COVID-19 vaccine protocols after her children had physical reactions to their childhood vaccinations.

Her children would die if they got another vaccine, Baker said.

Her two-month-old developed encephalitis, a condition that causes the brain to swell, hours after receiving an unspecified vaccine, Baker said. Since then, both her children have received medical exemptions from vaccines.

“The fact of the matter is that you should never want to allow the government to have a say in a medical injection in your body,” Baker said.

Baker moved to the south during the COVID-19 pandemic, trading Hollywood for Williamson County, Tennessee.

“I made it 58 days of lockdown, and then I decided ‘I don’t like being told what to do,’ and I wasn’t going to live my life like that,” Baker said.

Baker spoke strongly of her beliefs in a small government, saying she never saw the current political unrest as “us vs. them, left vs. right, Democrat versus Republican … I look at it as ‘we the people’ vs. this tiny group of elites … and I’m on team ‘we the people’.”

During a Q&A, students expressed their admiration for her, thanking her for her role in their childhood as “America’s mom” when she played Amy Duncan.

Carly Ranta, chair of MTSU’s chapter of TPUSA, called it “the perfect night.”