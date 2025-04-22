MTSU students scramble as grocery and gas bills soar

Two MTSU students shared their financial experiences following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2, when he announced the most sweeping tariffs since 1930.

On April 5, Trump placed a 10% tariff on all imported goods. He also furthered tariffs on countries with the largest trade deficits with the United States four days later, according to the White House website. Trump believes he can leverage high tariffs for better trade deals and return manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

“President Trump refuses to let the United States be taken advantage of and believes that tariffs are necessary to ensure fair trade, protect American workers, and reduce the trade deficit — this is an emergency,” the White House website reads.

Marcus Rosario, journalism — class of 2027

“[Tariffs] impact MTSU students, especially those who shop off campus for groceries,” Marcus Rosario, a member of MTSU’s American Democracy Project chapter, said.

What used to be a $35 grocery store trip is now upwards of $50 for him, a considerable financial strain.

“I cannot compete with the rising prices,” Rosario said.

Rosario feels like Trump is focused on a trade war instead of working to lower prices.

“From President Trump’s point of view, it’s more about a tariff war than trying to build a trade agreement,” Rosario said.

His mom has been helping him with groceries, and his ex partner taught him a lot about cars, which Rosario said is helpful for his 140-mile round-trip commutes to visit his current partner in Clarkesville, Tennessee.

“[It’s] an 80-mile drive with my 2013 Honda,” Rosario said. “My car won’t last long, and car parts are getting so expensive. It cost me over $100 for an oil change and a new filter … I only have the money I make from my seasonal jobs. It’s not enough.”

He is not the only student who has experienced the stress of paying for car upkeep.

Chandler Harrison, marketing – class of 2027

Chandler Harrison bought a 2022 Ford Bronco, named Nova, last December because of rising gas prices.

She used her old Dodge Ram to haul heavy horse equipment, but traded it in for a more fuel-efficient option after she began to study marketing.

“It was just so much gas, and I really didn’t need a truck since I wasn’t in Horse Science anymore,” Harrison said.

The switch cut her gas bill in half.

Despite the savings on gas, Harrison has struggled to find a job since her freshman year and is concerned about the price of groceries. She hopes to secure a stable job in the fall to afford them.

“Groceries have gone up, and it’s noticeable since I do a lot of meal prepping,” Harrison said. “The price of my groceries was about $60 last semester, but I’d say it’s around $90 now.”

Harrison lives off-campus and relies on her dad for rent, gas and groceries during the school year before going home to Memphis, Tennessee, to work each summer.

“I’m already broke,” Harrison said. “My dad has been paying for stuff, and I have no money for anything but gas and food.”

She is also the president of MTSU’s Crochet Club. The club provides yarn and tools for those learning to crochet, but those funds come straight from Harrison’s wallet.

“I get a lot of yarn from overseas, places like Norway and Ireland, and I’ve definitely noticed the prices skyrocketing,” Harrison said. “I haven’t shopped for yarn in a minute, but I was browsing a little bit ago, and it was a lot worse than it used to be.”

MTSU Resources

MTSU has several resources for struggling students, including the Raiders’ Closet in the Keathley University Center and Emergency Aid for students to continue their post-secondary education during financial crises.

The free food pantry on the second floor of the Student Services and Admissions Center is especially welcoming, Rosario said.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.