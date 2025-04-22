The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU students scramble as grocery and gas bills soar

Taylor Lawson, Contributing writerApril 22, 2025
Noah McLane
The stock ticker in MTSU’s Business and Aerospace building on April 22, 2025.

Two MTSU students shared their financial experiences following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2, when he announced the most sweeping tariffs since 1930.  

On April 5, Trump placed a 10% tariff on all imported goods. He also furthered tariffs on countries with the largest trade deficits with the United States four days later, according to the White House website. Trump believes he can leverage high tariffs for better trade deals and return manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

“President Trump refuses to let the United States be taken advantage of and believes that tariffs are necessary to ensure fair trade, protect American workers, and reduce the trade deficit — this is an emergency,” the White House website reads.

Marcus Rosario, journalism — class of 2027

“[Tariffs] impact MTSU students, especially those who shop off campus for groceries,” Marcus Rosario, a member of MTSU’s American Democracy Project chapter, said. 

What used to be a $35 grocery store trip is now upwards of $50 for him, a considerable financial strain. 

“I cannot compete with the rising prices,” Rosario said.

Rosario feels like Trump is focused on a trade war instead of working to lower prices. 

“From President Trump’s point of view, it’s more about a tariff war than trying to build a trade agreement,” Rosario said. 

His mom has been helping him with groceries, and his ex partner taught him a lot about cars, which Rosario said is helpful for his 140-mile round-trip commutes to visit his current partner in Clarkesville, Tennessee. 

“[It’s] an 80-mile drive with my 2013 Honda,” Rosario said. “My car won’t last long, and car parts are getting so expensive. It cost me over $100 for an oil change and a new filter … I only have the money I make from my seasonal jobs. It’s not enough.”

He is not the only student who has experienced the stress of paying for car upkeep.

Chandler Harrison, marketing – class of 2027

Chandler Harrison bought a 2022 Ford Bronco, named Nova, last December because of rising gas prices.

She used her old Dodge Ram to haul heavy horse equipment, but traded it in for a more fuel-efficient option after she began to study marketing.

“It was just so much gas, and I really didn’t need a truck since I wasn’t in Horse Science anymore,” Harrison said.

Student Chandler Harrison in front of MTSU’s James E. Walker library on April 21, 2025. (Noah McLane)

The switch cut her gas bill in half.

Despite the savings on gas, Harrison has struggled to find a job since her freshman year and is concerned about the price of groceries. She hopes to secure a stable job in the fall to afford them.

“Groceries have gone up, and it’s noticeable since I do a lot of meal prepping,” Harrison said. “The price of my groceries was about $60 last semester, but I’d say it’s around $90 now.”

Harrison lives off-campus and relies on her dad for rent, gas and groceries during the school year before going home to Memphis, Tennessee, to work each summer.

“I’m already broke,” Harrison said. “My dad has been paying for stuff, and I have no money for anything but gas and food.” 

She is also the president of MTSU’s Crochet Club. The club provides yarn and tools for those learning to crochet, but those funds come straight from Harrison’s wallet. 

“I get a lot of yarn from overseas, places like Norway and Ireland, and I’ve definitely noticed the prices skyrocketing,” Harrison said. “I haven’t shopped for yarn in a minute, but I was browsing a little bit ago, and it was a lot worse than it used to be.”

MTSU Resources

MTSU has several resources for struggling students, including the Raiders’ Closet in the Keathley University Center and Emergency Aid for students to continue their post-secondary education during financial crises.

The free food pantry on the second floor of the Student Services and Admissions Center is especially welcoming, Rosario said. 

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
An inside look at the MTSU long snapper chasing his NFL dreams
An inside look at the MTSU long snapper chasing his NFL dreams
Leigh-Allyn Baker starts her speech about motherhood, cancel-culture and Hollywood in the Keathley University Center theater on April 16, 2025.
Turning Point USA hosts 'Good Luck Charlie' mom at MTSU to talk about cancel culture and speaking the truth
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Murfreesboro vinyl lovers line up for Record Store Day 2025
Trace Phillips pitches against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Injury woes and bullpen struggles hinder MTSU baseball
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU housing staff receives email about ICE procedures
Ryleigh Taye entertains at an MTSU Sunset Showcase on April 9, 2025.
SPARE Sunset Showcase: MTSU performers shine as the school year winds down
More in News
Fire Marshal Jake Turner oversees MTSU Fire Safety in the 2025 spring semester.
Local fire marshals teach MTSU students and Murfreesboro teens fire safety
The new LED light screen hangs in the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
Supersized screen brightens Bragg
Kristina Clark answers a question with Student Body President Michai Mosby in the Keathley University Center Theater at MTSU on April 14, 2025.
MTSU panel gets blunt about cannabis
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
ACLU says RCS book bans violate students’ and authors’ First Amendment rights
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas
Xavier Perry looks towards the seated spectators at SWEET Melanin's Squid Games in MTSU's Rec Center on April 10, 2025.
SWEET Melanin gives the green light for 'Squid Games' at MTSU
About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU students scramble as grocery and gas bills soar