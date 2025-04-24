The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

‘Sinners’: a virtue of a film in the devil’s clothing

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite in a story blending music, history and horror.
Brianna Sorrell, ReporterApril 24, 2025
“Sinners” images courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

In “Sinners,” writer, producer and director Ryan Coogler delivers a soul-stirring exploration of Black spirituality, set to the rhythm of blues and anchored in a Southern community struggling with a haunting reimagination of vampires as the ghosts that never truly left. 

“Sinners” poster courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The film follows twin brothers, Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan in a dual role), trying to leave their troubled lives behind as they return to their hometown in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to start again. Upon their return, they purchase a juke joint where their cousin Sammie (Miles Caton) is set to be the headliner, bringing a mass crowd through his soulful vocals. 

Sammie comes from the poorer side of Mississippi, working as a sharecropper during the day, but he’s gifted with a powerful voice, a love for blues and a way with the guitar. His father, a stern preacher, considers the blues as the “devil’s music.” Before Sammie leaves home to perform at his cousin’s juke joint, his father warns, “If you keep dancing with the devil, he’s gonna follow you home.” That line lingers, setting the stage for a night where music and fear collide.  

As the night unfolds, the line between the living and the dead blurs. In “Sinners”, the vampires are not just an ordinary terror; they become a manifestation of the haunting legacies of the past. Coogler presents vampires in the narrative not solely as monsters but particularly as representations of the sins, fears and ghosts that still lurk within the community. 

Coogler does an extraordinary job blending horror and history, creating some memorable and chilling moments. In one standout scene, everyone is dancing in the juke joint as Sammie sings and plays his guitar. The building hums with the energy of different generations and genres of music from the Black community, illustrating the power of music across time and how it unites people. 

With the electrifying music, there are also notable romance scenes with Smoke and Stack and their respective love interests, Mary (Hailee Steinfield) and Annie (Wunmi Mosaku) that might raise a few eyebrows. These moments add an unexpected layer of intensity as relationships unfold against the background of the supernatural. The tension between love and fear mirrors the larger theme of battling inner demons, making the romantic scenes more fascinating. 

While the romance heightens the emotional reactions, the supernatural elements, like the vampires, might seem like a distraction from the film’s serious themes. The vampires occasionally lean into the campy side, catching audiences off guard. However, Coogler’s incorporation of vampires goes far beyond an ordinary scare tactic. Instead, they serve more as a symbol for the sins and fears that plague the characters, making the horror more than just the vampire threat. 

Jordan brought depth to the roles of Smoke and Stack, showcasing both the vulnerability and strength throughout this film. Not many actors can take on a dual role and make it feel authentic, but Jordan portrays both with a believable performance. His long-standing collaboration with Coogler from “Fruitvale Station” to “Creed” to “Black Panther” continues to thrive in “Sinners.” Their creative chemistry is evident, yet again, as Coogler presents a space for Jordan to deliver some of his most complex and remarkable work yet. 

It’s the layered symbolism that makes “Sinners” so much more than a traditional horror film. Coogler doesn’t just rely on scares — he uses horror as a vessel to explore deeper truths. What makes the film stand out is how effortlessly it balances horror, history, culture and spirituality. Each element complements the other, creating a story that feels grounded in ancestral connection and alive with the present-day struggles. 

“Sinners” is in theaters now.




‘Sinners’: a virtue of a film in the devil’s clothing