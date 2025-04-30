The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Hold on to your caps: What MTSU seniors need to remember this graduation season

Wren Bailey, ReporterApril 30, 2025
Wren Bailey
A t-shirt that all 2025 spring grads get when they pick up their graduation materials.

Senior Celebration and graduation season at MTSU kicks off next week, as spring grads prepare to pick up their caps and gowns and dive into a world post-grad. 

“[Senior Celebration] is where the graduates can come and pick up their caps and gowns. We will have swag and cookies, and [career development groups] will be there,” Courtney Stafford, assistant director of the Office of Alumni Relations, who heads Senior Celebration, said.

Future alumni participating in Senior Celebration will receive a free t-shirt for their hard work, Stafford said. 

“You have some people who are like, ‘It took me eight years to get through school, and I’m a working mom too,’” Stafford said. “You hear different stories about how they got here. I enjoy celebrating [those stories] because it’s a big accomplishment.”

Stafford stressed the importance of coming to the Senior Celebration, citing the attendance of career development personnel. 

“Just take advantage of all the opportunities that are out there for you,” Stafford said

An important email will be sent May 7, according to the MTSU Registrar’s Office. It will include a link to “Ceremony Information,” where future graduates can find their assigned ceremony day and time, row and person numbers.  

Remembering your assigned place is crucial because the Registrar’s Office said graduates must know where to line up in the gym upon arrival at Murphy Center.

The email will also include a mandatory video to prepare students for what to expect on the ceremony day.

The Registrar’s Office addressed how to handle a change in plans regarding a student’s attendance at graduation.

“Please notify Records with your name and m-number, stating that you will not be attending,” the Registrar’s Office said. 

If students need to update their diploma mailing address, they may email MTSU Records, the Registrar’s Office said. The diploma address update deadline is May 9.

Graduation is set to be held at Murphy’s Center on May 10. 

Ceremony participants should go directly to their assigned auxiliary gym, no later than 45 minutes before the start of the ceremony, the Registrar’s Office said.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

Donate to MTSU Sidelines

