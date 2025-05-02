The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Brood XIV cicadas set to serenade MTSU after 17 years underground

For the first time since 2008, Brood XIV cicadas will return this spring in parts of Tennessee, including Rutherford County, home of MTSU.
Wren Bailey, ReporterMay 2, 2025
Noah McLane
A cicada from Brood XIX emerging from the ground in 2024.

Brood XIV, the second-largest group of periodical cicadas, rises once every 13 to 17 years, and will stay for only a few weeks, but their loud mating call could impact summer activities. 

Periodical cicadas spend most of their lives underground feeding off the sap of tree roots. These critters will likely concentrate in Middle and Eastern Tennessee and most of  Kentucky.

Grant Gardner, professor of entomology at MTSU, explained how the emergence of these cicadas will play out.

“The adults will emerge from the ground sometime in late May or early June of this year and spend about 3-6 weeks finding mates. Once this reproductive behavior is complete, the adults will die off,” Gardner said.

This group of cicadas will be the only one above ground this season, meaning there will be fewer cicadas in the United States than in 2024

MTSU students, like Katie Burns, are concerned with how the emergence will affect outside events. 

“Both my grandparents had a bunch of trees, so we found cicada shells everywhere. And, in the morning, you could not do anything because they were [too] loud. You couldn’t go outside and talk,” Burns said. 

Male Brood XIV produces a mating call that can reach up to 100 decibels, as loud as a jackhammer

“Male cicadas attract females by vibrating an organ on their abdomens, called a tymbal. This vibration forces air out of their abdomens that can produce the very loud noise common to cicada emergences,” Gardner said. 

Other MTSU students feel this swarm can’t be more disruptive than last year’s emergence. 

“Can’t be worse than last year. Last summer, I worked for Amazon as a delivery driver. I was out there with them and had many of them target[ed] my head,” MTSU student, Elizabeth Taylor, said. 

In 2024, two different cicada broods emerged simultaneously for the first time in 221 years

However, only one of the two, Brood XIX, the largest periodical group, impacted Tennessee

Burns said Cicadas have never impacted spring and summer happenings before.

“We did a lot of events inside,” Burns said.

Cicadas typically emerge from April to May; these months tend to have the most severe weather and pollen, which will likely force many events to occur indoors, regardless of the Cicadas.

“Cicadas do not impact humans all that much. Sometimes the pure numbers that emerge can clog gutters and be stinky as they start to die, but that is just a general nuisance,” Gardner said.

Brood XIV will not harm pets or household gardens, according to Gardner.

He said it is important to note that cicadas aerate lawns, improve water filtration into the ground, add nutrients into the soil as they decompose, and are a valuable food source for birds. 

“Just like any plant or animal, their bodies are built up of important elements. As they decay, these elements are reintroduced into soils and will continue to move through the ecosystem in biogeochemical cycles,” Gardner said. 

Gardner said everyone should prepare to enjoy this emergence that only happens once every 17 years.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
One of Murfreesboro's 17 Dollar Generals on Manchester Hwy on April 24, 2025.
Dollar Generals closing may worsen food insecurity in Murfreesboro
Pope Francis I speak while visiting Ecuador in July 2015. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
MTSU Catholic community reacts to the death of Pope Francis
Fire Marshal Jake Turner oversees MTSU Fire Safety in the 2025 spring semester.
Local fire marshals teach MTSU students and Murfreesboro teens fire safety
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
ACLU says RCS book bans violate students’ and authors’ First Amendment rights
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
More in Featured
Abby Edgmon swings away against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
How MTSU softball crushed its own home run record
A t-shirt that all 2025 spring grads get when they pick up their graduation materials.
Hold on to your caps: What MTSU seniors need to remember this graduation season
Jimmy Hart poses on Faulkinberry Drive on campus on April 29, 2025.
Jimmy Hart and his legacy of informing the Murfreesboro community
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
Alyson Blake Dellinger of Flummox gets loud at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 11, 2025.
Murfreesboro Music Makers: Flummox introduces 'Southern Progress'
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
Four MTSU international students' visas restored
More in News
Clothesline Project t-shirts hang in the atrium of the Student Union at MTSU on April 10, 2025.
What is the Clothesline Project? MTSU students raise awareness for sexual assault
The stock ticker in MTSU's Business and Aerospace building on April 22, 2025.
MTSU students scramble as grocery and gas bills soar
Leigh-Allyn Baker starts her speech about motherhood, cancel-culture and Hollywood in the Keathley University Center theater on April 16, 2025.
Turning Point USA hosts 'Good Luck Charlie' mom at MTSU to talk about cancel culture and speaking the truth
The new LED light screen hangs in the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
Supersized screen brightens Bragg
Kristina Clark answers a question with Student Body President Michai Mosby in the Keathley University Center Theater at MTSU on April 14, 2025.
MTSU panel gets blunt about cannabis
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU housing staff receives email about ICE procedures
About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Brood XIV cicadas set to serenade MTSU after 17 years underground