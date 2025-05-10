MTSU celebrates spring convocation with weekend of ceremonies

Gallery • 20 Photos Sam McIntyre Graduate holds up their diploma as they walk back to their seat at Murphy Center on May 9, 2025.

Supporters laughed, cried, and ferociously cheered on graduates this weekend as MTSU celebrated spring convocation.

Nearly 2,400 people received their diplomas in three separate ceremonies spread out over two days.

Each ceremony had a unique speaker who shared encouraging words with the new graduates.

Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the Tennessee House, talked to the College of Basic and Applied Sciences graduates about the importance of civil communication.

Rob Payne, founder of Payne Analytics and an MTSU alum, told Jones College of Business and College of Media and Education students it’s okay not to have all the answers to life yet because many of their journeys are just beginning.

Tracey Rogers, vice president of Nexstar Media Group Inc. and an MTSU alum, spoke to the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the College of Liberal Arts. She shared the importance of involvement and talked about the people who helped her get where she is now.

There were 1,975 undergraduates, 403 graduate students, 360 master’s candidates, 21 education specialist recipients, and 22 doctoral candidates in the spring class of 2025, according to the Registrar’s Office and MT News.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.