The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Have you seen the zebra?

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance locating the striped equine
Siri Reynolds, ReporterJune 2, 2025
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on May 31, 2025.
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on May 31, 2025.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office requested help locating an escaped zebra earlier today.

On Saturday, the pet traipsed across Interstate 24 in Rutherford County, kicking off a multi-day search for the exotic animal. The owner arrived at the scene Saturday and chased the zebra into the nearby woods, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputy Ryan Keach shut down one lane of the interstate at first, but when the animal decided to cross, deputies shut down both east and westbound lanes — which have since reopened. The zebra managed to evade capture and continue its journey into Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post that the owner brought the zebra home Friday night before its Saturday escape. 

“The zebra scampered through a subdivision on Epps Mill Road near Rankin Drive and Aldridge Drive and Cliffside Drive before entering Interstate 24 near the Buchanan Road exit,” Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni said. 

The quest took the equine a little over ten miles south of MTSU, towards Christiana but its current whereabouts remain unknown.

The Sheriff’s department announced Monday afternoon that it would employ K9 teams to track down the 400-plus-pound animal after the owner told dispatch it was still on the loose. 

The Sheriff’s Office warned of potential “havoc” caused by the zebra, but it has remained elusive, like a gazelle running from an injured cheetah. 

An updated press release Monday afternoon stated that a K9 search is scheduled for Tuesday, and “several professional tracking groups” are working to find the animal. Owning a zebra is legal in Tennessee under current state law. 

Videos of the zebra running alongside cars circulated online, prompting some local institutions, like MTSU, to churn out memes

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office requested that sightings be reported at 615-898-7770.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
Kevin Smith (left) standing with Amy Goldstein (right) after she defended her honors thesis. (Photo courtesy of Amy Goldstein)
MTSU community remembers founder of anthropology department
Thor's Furniture on Medical Center Parkway on April 19, 2025.
Rocking with Rankin: Murfreesboro business owner shares models, music and musings
A group of children wear graduation caps and hold a banner that reads "Education is a Right" at Public Square Park on April 14 in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee House tables undocumented students bill until next legislative year
A protestor holds up a sign at the May Day protest in Murfreesboro on May 1, 2025.
May Day protest rallies Murfreesboro in 25-hour filibuster
A cicada from Brood XIX emerging from the ground in 2024.
Brood XIV cicadas set to serenade MTSU after 17 years underground
One of Murfreesboro's 17 Dollar Generals on Manchester Hwy on April 24, 2025.
Dollar Generals closing may worsen food insecurity in Murfreesboro
More in Featured
Khalil Ekulona (left) and Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie, two Nashville change-makers who are making an impact on their communities. (photos by Aiden O'Neill and Noah McLane
Middle Tennessee change-makers outside of the Capitol give 'southern politics' a new meaning
Sidney A. McPhee addresses the crowd in MTSU’s Murphy Center at spring convocation May 9, 2025.
MTSU 2025 spring graduation recap
Graduates smile as they start walking down the aisle of chairs at Murphy Center on May 9, 2025.
MTSU celebrates spring convocation with weekend of ceremonies [Gallery]
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
MTSU actuarial sciences professor indicted with fraud
The Cope Administration Building holds offices for top MTSU administration like the president, provost and many others. (Photo by Eliza Laugherty)
Conservative legal group files discrimination complaint against MTSU
Ranking Murfreesboro's four Walmart locations.
Top shelf: Murfreesboro's Walmart locations, ranked
More in News
A nautiloid fossil on the James E. Walker floor on April 18, 2025.
MTSU campus geology field trip packed with "family-friendly fun" and library fossils
Thomas Holland presents the history leading up to the massacre.
The forgotten Black history of the Tulsa Race Massacre
A t-shirt that all 2025 spring grads get when they pick up their graduation materials.
Hold on to your caps: What MTSU seniors need to remember this graduation season
Jimmy Hart poses on Faulkinberry Drive on campus on April 29, 2025.
Jimmy Hart and his legacy of informing the Murfreesboro community
Pope Francis I speak while visiting Ecuador in July 2015. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
MTSU Catholic community reacts to the death of Pope Francis
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
Four MTSU international students' visas restored
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Have you seen the zebra?