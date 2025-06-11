The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Bonnaroo 2025: How do small-town cops handle a big-time festival?

Olivia Summers, News editorJune 11, 2025
Festivalgoers find a spot to rest during the 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Skyler Wendell)

Manchester, Tennessee – the small-town home of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – transforms each June from a quiet community into a bustling city, and local police work tirelessly to supervise it.

“It’s our whole department… we don’t get a day off during Bonnaroo,” said Dale Robertson, Manchester police administrative captain, who began policing Bonnaroo when he started working in law enforcement in 2006.

A-list lineups and around-the-clock festivities make Bonnaroo one of the most prominent music events in the U.S. In its 21st year, the festival draws a crowd of roughly 80,000 people. However, Manchester is home to only about 14,000 people. 

From Tuesday through Sunday at the Great Stage Park in Coffee County, many of the 80,000 festivalgoers plan to camp on the 700-acre Bonnaroo grounds. More people means more security. But, the Manchester police department includes only 40 officers, so backup is needed for Bonnaroo.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Robertson said, including sheriffs, state troopers and federal officers.

A Manchester police badge logo, photographed in June 2025. (Samuel McIntyre/MTSU Sidelines)

 

Robertson declined to share how many arrests police made in 2024 at Bonnaroo, but the 2023 event totaled 43 drug-related citations, according to The Manchester Times

Tennessee’s Drug Task Force attends this year’s Bonnaroo to collaborate with local law enforcement on policing illegal substances more efficiently, Bill Sipe, Manchester’s police chief, said in a Bonnaroo safety panel.

Drug usage is commonplace for some at music festivals, and police suggest people take the proper precautions when on the grounds. 

“Hopefully you don’t take anything at all, because it is against the law,” Robertson said. “But, realistic[ally], if you don’t know what it is, don’t touch it.”

Despite efforts to communicate with festivalgoers, some still feel that law enforcement could improve “bedside manner” at the event. 

“I think they could use some training in de-escalation and how to deal with people under the influence,” said Megan Alexander, a three-time attendee. “More training on tolerance and just how to be more kind overall.”

However, some attendees show optimism about the relationship between police and festivalgoers, commonly called “Bonnaroovians.”

“[Bonnaroo’s] foundation is love and acceptance and helping everybody,” Eric Stevens, a 19-year Bonnaroo veteran, said. “I mean, for the most part, everybody’s just out there to have a good time and it’s all love and fun.”

Property theft also remains a risk for music lovers, Robertson said. He warns attendees not to overlook basic safety protocol in the midst of the excitement.

“If you have important items, lock them up, make sure they’re secure, hidden away. Do not leave items unsecured,” Robertson said.

Bonnaroo 2025: How do small-town cops handle a big-time festival?