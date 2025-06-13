The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Bonnaroo 2025 canceled: “We are gutted”

Wren Bailey, Lead news reporterJune 13, 2025
Sam McIntyre
The Centeroo Arch displays a weather delay message on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The remainder of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is canceled as of June 13 at 7:38 p.m., according to Bonnaroo’s Instagram.

Organizers canceled Bonnaroo on Friday due to intense rainfall.

“Today the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” Bonnaroo’s post stated. “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

This is not the first time Bonnaroo has been rained out. In 2021, the festival was canceled due to Hurricane Ida and extreme flooding, according to the Nashville Scene.

“Everything is soggy, everything is soaked, everything is flooded,” Jack Campbell, a first-time attendee, said. “[We are not] happy we have been ready since [noon] and we are decked out and everything. We are not really happy.”

