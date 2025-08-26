MTSU College of Media and Entertainment named for Scott Borchetta

Music industry dynamo Scott Borchetta took the stage with his wife, Sandi, in MTSU’s Bragg building on Tuesday as university officials praised his career and honored his commitment to the university.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee announced a name change to the College of Media and Entertainment, changing it to the “Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment” after the music executive.

Borchetta, founder, chairman and CEO of Big Machine Label Group, and avid racecar enthusiast, has had close ties with the university since he was a young adult, recording some songs with friends in an MTSU studio. Borchetta and Keel served on the Country Music Association board together in December 2019.

McPhee revealed at the ceremony that he suggested the name change to the MTSU Board of Trustees in honor of Borchetta’s $15 million donation to the university.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the wide-ranging success of our faculty, students and alumni,” McPhee said.

When Borchetta spoke, he told stories of his commitment to country artist Garth Brooks and pop sensation Taylor Swift when promoting their albums in the early 2000s. He also spoke about how excited he was to have the honor of the renaming and to be involved with MTSU.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Borchetta said about having his name connected to the college.

McPhee and CME Dean Beverly Keel described the ceremony as “truly historic” and a “project that’s been years in the making.” The university master calendar only disclosed that the event would feature an “exciting announcement.”

“Working together, they [the Borchettas] have crafted a blueprint for the future,” McPhee said.

The university has already received $10 million of the total $15 million, establishing an endowment at MTSU.

“It’s the largest investment, unsolicited, in MTSU history,” Board of Trustees chairman Steve Smith said.

The ceremony eventually moved outside to remove a tarp that covered the new name. Borchetta also brought some of his Indy cars to display in the courtyard outside the Bragg building.

Students, whom Keel recognized excitedly as being part of the Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, gawked at the ceremony from the second floor of Bragg and at the cars outside as they walked between classes.

Country artist Carly Pearce also spoke and praised Borchetta for his career and connected the renaming to the week-long celebration of BMLG’s 20th anniversary.

