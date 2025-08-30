The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Austin Peay State University in the 2025 opener

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s week one matchup against the Governors.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorAugust 30, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Quarterback Nick Vattiato takes pregame snaps ahead of a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on August 30, 2025.
Live Coverage
Aug 30, 2025, 9:24 pm

Final APSU 34 MTSU 14

MTSU football (0-1) opens the season with a loss to in-state opponent Austin Peay (1-0). The Blue Raiders’ defense struggled to contain the Governors’ offense early, while Middle Tennessee’s offense never found consistency.

MTSU will start the first of a two-game road trip next week, facing the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1-0) in a Power 4 matchup on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Aug 30, 2025, 9:02 pm

Q4 7:42 Touchdown: Quarterback Austin Smith keeps it up the middle for a two-yard touchdown. APSU leads 34-14.

Aug 30, 2025, 8:54 pm

Q4 11:34: MTSU punts it away after a three-and-out and Javious Bond of Austin Peay makes a man miss, returning it 55 yards to the Middle Tennessee 28.

Aug 30, 2025, 8:48 pm

Q4 12:48 Field Goal: Zion Simpson-Smith sacks Austin Peay quarterback Austin Smith on third down, forcing the Governors to kick. Carson Smith converts from 36 yards out to add to the lead. APSU leads 27-14

Aug 30, 2025, 8:43 pm

Q4: 14:55: The Blue Raiders fail to convert on fourth down. APSU takes over on the minus 49-yard line, leading 24-14.

Aug 30, 2025, 8:39 pm

End Q3: APSU 24 MTSU 14

The Blue Raiders gain some ground in the third quarter. Fresno City College transfer Nahzae Cox picked up his second touchdown of the night on a 14-yard reception.

Aug 30, 2025, 8:27 pm

Q3 2:56 Touchdown: Nick Vattiato fires to the right front corner of the endzone and finds Nahzae Cox for a 14-yard touchdown. APSU’s lead is cut to 24-14. Play is under review.

The call on-field is upheld.

Aug 30, 2025, 8:07 pm

Q3 9:57: MTSU’s offense goes three-and-out on its opening second-half possession.

Aug 30, 2025, 8:03 pm

Q3 11:08 Field Goal: Austin Peay’s Carson Smith converts from 40 yards out. Important to note that MTSU forced a three-and-out to begin the drive before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty negated it. APSU leads 24-7.

Aug 30, 2025, 7:32 pm

Halftime: APSU 21 MTSU 7

The Governors controlled the entire half before a late MTSU drive cut into the lead. Austin Peay will receive to start the second half.

MTSU team stats

Total yards: 100

Passing yards: 42

Rushing yards: 58

APSU team stats

Total yards: 225

Passing yards: 125

Rushing yards: 100

 

Aug 30, 2025, 7:27 pm

Q2 0:45 Touchdown: Nick Vattiato finds Nahzae Cox on a five-yard slant for the MTSU score. The Blue Raiders marched 67 yards in six plays with some help from an Austin Peay pass interference APSU’s lead is cut to 21-7 before the half.

Aug 30, 2025, 7:23 pm

Q2 1:15 Timeout: Austin Peay spends its first after MTSU drives to the plus 37.

Aug 30, 2025, 7:19 pm

Q2 2:00 Two-minute timeout: MTSU will face 2nd and 8 from its own 35-yard line coming out of the break. APSU leads 21-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 7:12 pm

Q2 3:46: MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato fires too high for his intended receiver, Nahzae Cox, on third down. Vattiato has one completion for six yards on 11 attempts thus far. APSU still leads 21-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 7:00 pm

Q2 6:03 Touchdown: Chris Parson hits Jackson Head from four yards out for his second passing touchdown of the night. The Governors marched 89 yards in 17 plays for the score. APSU leads 21-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:47 pm

End Q1: APSU 14 MTSU 0

The visiting team has controlled this one the entire way. Austin Peay leads MTSU 114-49 in total yardage. The Governors’ quarterback Chris Parson is 4-7 for 83 yards and a passing touchdown, while Nick Vattiato is 1-9 for six yards. The Blue Raiders’ offense has looked lost from the first snap.

 

Aug 30, 2025, 6:38 pm

Q1 2:38 Touchdown: Chris Parson fires deep on 3rd and five, hitting wide receiver Shemar Kirk for a 36-yard gain to the one-yard line. Running back Courtland Simmons takes it in for the score a play later. APSU leads 14-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:35 pm

Q1 3:38 injury timeout: Trainers put an air cast on cornerback KJ Miniefield’s right arm and help the redshirt sophomore off the field after the play.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:26 pm

Q1 5:44: Nick Vattiato fires to Cam’ron Lacy on third and fourth down, but both passes fall incomplete. APSU takes over on the minus 47, leading 7-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:23 pm

Q1 7:13: MTSU’s defense forces a Governors’ three-and-out. The Blue Raider offense takes over on the minus 47.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:18 pm

Q1 8:11: MTSU picks up a first down this time out via a 19-yard Jekail Middlebrook carry, but the drive soon stalls and MTSU punts for the second straight time. APSU leads 7-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:11 pm

Q1 9:45 Touchdown: Chris Parson fires over the middle and finds Jaden Robinson for a 22-yard Austin Peay touchdown. APSU leads 7-0.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:05 pm

Q1 13:45: The Blue Raider offense goes three-and-out on the first possession.

Aug 30, 2025, 6:00 pm

Pregame: Austin Peay wins the toss and defers to the second half. John Howse IV will receive for the Blue Raiders.

MTSU football (0-0) is set to kick off the 2025 season against Austin Peay State University (0-0)  at Floyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. The Blue Raiders look to improve after a 3-9 season in head coach Derek Mason’s first campaign.

For a preview of Austin Peay click here, and for a full game preview, click here.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Austin Peay State University in the 2025 opener