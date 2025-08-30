Follow live: MTSU football takes on Austin Peay State University in the 2025 opener

Final APSU 34 MTSU 14
MTSU football (0-1) opens the season with a loss to in-state opponent Austin Peay (1-0). The Blue Raiders’ defense struggled to contain the Governors’ offense early, while Middle Tennessee’s offense never found consistency.
MTSU will start the first of a two-game road trip next week, facing the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1-0) in a Power 4 matchup on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.
