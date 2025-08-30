Follow live: MTSU football takes on Austin Peay State University in the 2025 opener

MTSU football (0-0) is set to kick off the 2025 season against Austin Peay State University (0-0) at Floyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. The Blue Raiders look to improve after a 3-9 season in head coach Derek Mason’s first campaign.

First roster card of the year for @MT_FB pic.twitter.com/qRvODeoPbg — Brett Walker (@bwalker2004) August 30, 2025