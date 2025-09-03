The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Categories:

See you at the polls?

MTSU Student Government Association set up a voting booth for students to vote for homecoming court this week.
Olivia Summers, News editor September 3, 2025
Olivia Summers
Hattie Hendrick tables for homecoming court in the MTSU Student Union atrium on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

After poor voter turnout in recent years, Luis Esmurria, SGA election commissioner, pitched the idea of in-person voting to hopefully see an uptick in homecoming votes.

The Election Commission voting station in the Student Union atrium allows students to cast their votes for homecoming king and queen on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

A member of the Election Commission will be at the table with an iPad and a QR code linking to the ballot on myMT. Students are encouraged to either scan the code on their own device or log into their myMT on the iPad to cast their vote.

Students are encouraged to vote even if they don’t know who is running, Esmurria said. 

To help voters make an informed decision, each candidate on the ballot has a paragraph about why they are running for court and how they would improve student life on campus. 

“While the ballot we have is online, [the voting station] gives students the opportunity to critically think about their choices,” Esmurria said. “In a way similar to how voters should critically think about who they’re voting for at the ballot, and which candidate will do the best for them in state, local and national government.”

Students can vote for up to five candidates for homecoming queen and four for king.

The winners will be announced after polling closes Friday, and the king and queen will be crowned during halftime of MTSU’s football game against Marshall on Sept. 20.

Other homecoming events include a mac & cheese cookoff at Floyd stadium on Sept. 17, a skate night in the rec on Sept. 16 and a parade featuring student organizations and alumni on Sept. 20. 

“I wholeheartedly believe students should be civically engaged in local, state and national affairs, and voting in a Homecoming election at your own university is a great way to start,” Esmurria said.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

Olivia Summers
Olivia Summers, News Editor
I am a junior graduating in Spring 2027 with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. Outside of Sidelines, I love to read the news, rate books on Goodreads and listen to music – I have quite the vinyl collection. A fun fact about me is that I have lived in three states: Florida, Texas and Tennessee. But since Tennessee is home to MTSU and Sidelines, it’s obviously my favorite.
See you at the polls?