See you at the polls?

After poor voter turnout in recent years, Luis Esmurria, SGA election commissioner, pitched the idea of in-person voting to hopefully see an uptick in homecoming votes.

The Election Commission voting station in the Student Union atrium allows students to cast their votes for homecoming king and queen on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

A member of the Election Commission will be at the table with an iPad and a QR code linking to the ballot on myMT. Students are encouraged to either scan the code on their own device or log into their myMT on the iPad to cast their vote.

Students are encouraged to vote even if they don’t know who is running, Esmurria said.

To help voters make an informed decision, each candidate on the ballot has a paragraph about why they are running for court and how they would improve student life on campus.

“While the ballot we have is online, [the voting station] gives students the opportunity to critically think about their choices,” Esmurria said. “In a way similar to how voters should critically think about who they’re voting for at the ballot, and which candidate will do the best for them in state, local and national government.”

Students can vote for up to five candidates for homecoming queen and four for king.

The winners will be announced after polling closes Friday, and the king and queen will be crowned during halftime of MTSU’s football game against Marshall on Sept. 20.

Other homecoming events include a mac & cheese cookoff at Floyd stadium on Sept. 17, a skate night in the rec on Sept. 16 and a parade featuring student organizations and alumni on Sept. 20.

“I wholeheartedly believe students should be civically engaged in local, state and national affairs, and voting in a Homecoming election at your own university is a great way to start,” Esmurria said.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.