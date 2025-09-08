Murfreesboro advances to public voting stage for free concert series

WMOT Roots Radio and the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department are in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Murfreesboro starting in 2026.

Executive Director of WMOT Roots Radio, Val Hoeppner, hopes Murfreesboro can qualify as a finalist to receive a Music Series Grant from the Levitt Foundation – a private foundation that seeks to support nonprofits and changemakers by activating underused public spaces.

“Every vote counts — help us bring this concert series to Murfreesboro,” Hoeppner said.

The public can support this grant submission by voting for the proposal listed under Middle Tennessee State University Foundation. They can participate in the public voting process via online or text-to-vote, taking place from Sept. 5-15 at levitt.org/vote. Voting ends at 7 p.m. on the final day.

Levitt Music Series Grants are multi-year matching grants created to bring free outdoor concerts to towns and cities across the country.

For the 2026–2028 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation will award U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits up to $120,000 over three years (up to $40,000 per year) to produce their own Levitt Music Series. The series includes seven to 10 free annual outdoor concerts that feature a diverse lineup of music genres with professional musicians, activate an underused public space and create a vibrant, inclusive community destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

WMOT Roots Radio initially submitted the proposal via the Middle Tennessee State University Foundation for Murfreesboro to present the free music series in Civic Plaza, then in the new Veterans Park in 2027.

Murfreesboro’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt Foundation website, where the public can vote and learn more about the proposals from across the country that have advanced to the voting phase. An individual may submit one vote for up to five proposals of their choosing. There are two ways for the public to cast their vote: online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 877- 409-5525 with the keyword MBORO.

Reflecting the Levitt Foundation’s mission that all Levitt projects are community-driven, the public voting phase is meant to be an important way to measure community support.

The number of online and text votes received for the proposal listed as Middle Tennessee State University Foundation will be one of the key factors used when the Levitt Foundation determines the grant recipients this November, according to a press release from WMOT.

The 50 finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals to select the Levitt Music Series Grants recipients, which will be announced on Nov. 18, 2025.

Hoeppner also asked supporters to spread the word throughout the community to family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors, and rally the community to vote for WMOT Roots Radio’s Middle Tennessee State University Foundation proposal.

