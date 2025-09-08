The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Murfreesboro advances to public voting stage for free concert series

WMOT and Murfreesboro Parks and Rec are set on bringing free music to Murfreesboro next year.
Noah McLane, Editor in chiefSeptember 8, 2025
Myles Valrie
The Signature Event concert at Murphy Center lit up MTSU on April 30, 2025.

WMOT Roots Radio and the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department are in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Murfreesboro starting in 2026. 

Executive Director of WMOT Roots Radio, Val Hoeppner, hopes Murfreesboro can qualify as a finalist to receive a Music Series Grant from the Levitt Foundation – a private foundation that seeks to support nonprofits and changemakers by activating underused public spaces.

“Every vote counts — help us bring this concert series to Murfreesboro,” Hoeppner said.

The public can support this grant submission by voting for the proposal listed under Middle Tennessee State University Foundation. They can participate in the public voting process via online or text-to-vote, taking place from Sept. 5-15 at levitt.org/vote. Voting ends at 7 p.m. on the final day.

Levitt Music Series Grants are multi-year matching grants created to bring free outdoor concerts to towns and cities across the country. 

For the 2026–2028 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation will award U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits up to $120,000 over three years (up to $40,000 per year) to produce their own Levitt Music Series. The series includes seven to 10 free annual outdoor concerts that feature a diverse lineup of music genres with professional musicians, activate an underused public space and create a vibrant, inclusive community destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.

WMOT Roots Radio initially submitted the proposal via the Middle Tennessee State University Foundation for Murfreesboro to present the free music series in Civic Plaza, then in the new Veterans Park in 2027. 

Murfreesboro’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt Foundation website, where the public can vote and learn more about the proposals from across the country that have advanced to the voting phase. An individual may submit one vote for up to five proposals of their choosing. There are two ways for the public to cast their vote: online at levitt.org/vote or via text to 877- 409-5525 with the keyword MBORO.

Reflecting the Levitt Foundation’s mission that all Levitt projects are community-driven, the public voting phase is meant to be an important way to measure community support. 

The number of online and text votes received for the proposal listed as Middle Tennessee State University Foundation will be one of the key factors used when the Levitt Foundation determines the grant recipients this November, according to a press release from WMOT.

The 50 finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals to select the Levitt Music Series Grants recipients, which will be announced on Nov. 18, 2025.

Hoeppner also asked supporters to spread the word throughout the community to family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors, and rally the community to vote for WMOT Roots Radio’s Middle Tennessee State University Foundation proposal. 

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].  

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Community
Champion Way garage, where the "MTSU Pisser" urinated on a wall and recorded himself doing so on Sept. 2, 2025.
MTSU student caught for public urination
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee makes a point during the Dec. 5 Board of Trustees meeting in the Student Union Ballroom. At right is Board Chairman Steve Smith. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
What to know about the MTSU board of trustees
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Getting to know the Boro: 5 fun off-campus activities
Demonstrators gather at The Avenue in Murfreesboro on June 12, 2025 as part of a 'No Kings' protest.
Murfreesboro 'No Kings Day' protest pulls unexpectedly large numbers
Will and Alyssa Higgins kiss at the altar during a wedding ceremony at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2024, at Manchester, Tennessee. (Skyler Wendell/Sidelines file photo)
‘I Roo’: 3 stories of falling in love at Bonnaroo
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on May 31, 2025.
Missing zebra located in Christiana, still evades capture
More in Featured
National Pan-Hellenic Council members Evan Shipp, Jaliyah Webb and Caleb Baker in the Student Union on September 4, 2025.
MTSU National Pan-Hellenic Council talks empowering students and Inspiring next generation
MTSU's Juwon Gaston returns a punt in a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
MTSU football lost to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Here's how
MTSU head coach Derek Mason jaws at his team in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
How MTSU football is moving forward by looking back
Games in the "Library of Things" at James E. Walker Library on September 3, 2025.
MTSU expands resources with “Library of Things” for students
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato drops back to pass against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football's week 2 opponent
More in News
Hattie Hendrick tables for homecoming court in the MTSU Student Union atrium on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
See you at the polls? MTSU homecoming elections offers in-person voting
Scott Borchetta smiles for the camera during a media day at MTSU's John Bragg building on Aug. 11, 2025.
Broadway, bourbon and burnouts: Why Scott Borchetta chose MTSU
Scott Borchetta outside the newly re-named Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment at MTSU.
MTSU College of Media and Entertainment named for Scott Borchetta
University officials and Demos' owners cut the ribbon at the restaurant's grand opening in the Student Union at MTSU on Aug. 25, 2025.
MTSU welcomes Demos’ to campus
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
11 resources all MTSU students should know about
New students celebrate the upcoming school year at MTSU Convocation.
MTSU 2025 convocation welcomes new students
About the Contributor
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Editor in Chief
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Murfreesboro advances to public voting stage for free concert series