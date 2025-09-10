Emily McGrain fills new role for MTSU women’s soccer

Every team has its own leaders, whether elected or not, someone steps up to lead the way.

MTSU women’s soccer has 12 seniors giving the Blue Raiders plenty of leadership options on and off the field. Goalkeeper Emily McGrain has stepped up as one of those for the Raiders this season.

McGrain, a senior, hasn’t played yet this season due to injury but is continuing to impact the team.

“It’s sad when things come to an end but I think that trying to live in the moment and not take things for granted and be present,” McGrain said. “We have such a talented group of girls that being to help any way I can is what’s most important … because at the end of the day, we all want a ring.”

As she won’t return to training for a few weeks, McGrain is accepting her new role with the team, head coach Aston Rhoden said.

On game day, Middle Tennessee keeps a tight schedule. Warmups start at the same time every week, starting lineups are announced the same way, and lastly the final team huddle.

Rhoden, and the fellow coaches, gives the final reminders to all the players on the game plan then the coaches leave the huddle.

Once the coaches finish, McGrain takes over and leads the players only huddle.

While the coaches preach the technical aspects of the game, McGrain focuses on bring the energy, fellow goalkeeper Demi Gronauer said.

“I’ve never heard a speech as good as hers,” Gronauer said.

The pregame speeches aren’t planned but based on the energy within the team huddle, so if the energy is low then the speech is obnoxiously positive, McGrain said.

In MTSU’s first game against Belmont University, the Blue Raiders scored the first goal of the game in the 71st minute. Nine minutes later, Belmont tied the game after a poor defensive stance from Middle Tennessee.

McGrain jumped into action, turning to the rest of the bench getting them to cheer as the Blue Raiders proceeded to kickoff. When senior forward Taijah Fraser scored the winning goal, McGrain was once again the first player to start celebrating.

“It is easy to fall and put your head down emotionally but at the end of the day when you are on the sidelines there is only so much you can control,” McGrain said. “Especially against Belmont, I knew we could beat them, we had that game and one goal isn’t going to change that.”

Game day is only a small part of the week for MTSU with McGrain taking on more of a coaching and mentoring role within the goalie room.

McGrain took on the mentoring role for the rest of the goalies and is the first person to look towards for support or advice, Gronauer said. McGrain became the longest tenured goalie for the Blue Raiders at the start of the 2024 season and has two plus years of college playing experience than Gronauer.

As for the injury, time will determine when McGrain will return to action along with the slew of other injuries MTSU is facing right now.

“The doctors are the ones that determine that, but she is a very resilient kid and as soon as she can get back on the field, she will be,” Rhoden said.

Whether McGrain is active or not she understands what the program is about along with the emphasis and quality expected from the team, Rhoden said.

McGrain has since returned from the injured list and is back to competing in practice.

